FC Tulsa Announces Return of Midfielder Stefan Lukić for 2026 Season

Published on December 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa has confirmed the return of one of the most electric difference-makers in the league, announcing that midfielder Stefan Lukić will be back for the 2026 USL Championship season.

"Stefan has a rare feel for the moment," said Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager. "He understands space, timing, and pressure at a high level, and that shows in how efficiently he impacts games. But beyond the numbers, he plays with such passion, he embodies what our team DNA is all about, putting the team first. That mentality is invaluable, and we're excited to have him back as we continue pushing this club forward together."

Few players in the league changed matches the way Lukić did in 2025. Appearing in 29 matches and logging 822 minutes, Lukić became one of the most dangerous attacking weapons off the bench, starting just three times while being called upon as a substitute in 26 appearances. Lukić scored seven goals, averaging a goal every 117.4 minutes, one of the most efficient scoring rates on the roster. The 29-year-old midfielder made a habit of showing up when it mattered most, including a record-breaking goal in the 122nd minute of the Western Conference Semifinal, the latest in league history, to beat out Phoenix Rising FC in a heartstopping finish. It was the goal that carried FC Tulsa to its first-ever Western Conference Final at home.

Defensively, Lukić's work rate matched his attacking output. He won eight tackles, added 13 clearances, 3 blocks, and 5 interceptions, consistently contributing to the team's pressing identity. In possession, he completed 155 passes at a 63.5 percent accuracy rate, including over 60 percent success in the opponent's half, showing comfort playing between lines and advancing play in high-pressure moments.

New for the 2026 Season: FC Tulsa Sideline Club

FC Tulsa is introducing the all-new Sideline Club, offering fans an elevated matchday experience. Members will enjoy exclusive pre- and post-game field access, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information or to secure your Sideline Club experience, contact 918-727-2231 or tickets@fctulsa.com.FC Tulsa will return to ONEOK Field for its 2026 USL Championship Home Opener on March 14, 2026 when it hosts San Antonio FC. Fans can secure their spots early with a 2026 Season Ticket Membership, which are available now at www.fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.