El Paso Locomotive FC Fall in First Round of Playoffs to Phoenix Rising FC
Published on November 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - A late penalty for Phoenix Rising FC lifted them 1-0 over El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at Southwest University Park in the first round of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs.
Both teams struggled to get things going offensively in the first half combining for just four shots and none on goal. Possession was about even as each defense tightened up and eliminated scoring chances.
The visitors came out of the half more aggressive, but a spectacular save from Sebastian Mora-Mora kept the match scoreless. Momentum shifted, however, after Frank Daroma was sent off in the 73rd minute and Phoenix converted a penalty after a hand ball from Tony Alfaro. Los Locos were unable to respond after the gut punch as their 2025 came to an end.
GAME NOTES
Tonight marked the first home playoff match for Locomotive since 2021.
FORECAST: 65ºF, clear
SCORING SUMMARY
PHX - Charlie Dennis 86' (Penalty)
LINEUPS
ELP - (4-3-3) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi, Álvaro Quezada (Memo Diaz 89', Emiliano Rodriguez 90'+6'), Robert Coronado (Frank Lopez 89'), Eric Calvillo-C, Frank Daroma, Gabi Torres (Beto Avila 71'), Amando Moreno, Wilmer Cabrera
Subs Not Used: Jahmali Waite, Wahab Ackwei, Bryan Romero, Kenneth Hoban, Joseluis Villagomez
PHX - (4-3-3) Patrick Rakovsky, Carl Sainté, Rafael Czichos, Pape Boye, Ryan Flood, John Scearce, Jean Moursou, Ascel Essengue, Darius Johnson (Ihsan Sacko 87'), Hope Avayevu (Remi Cabral 63'), Charlie Dennis (Noble Okello 90'+3')
Subs Not Used: Triston Henry, Dariusz Formella, Jamison Ping, Xian Emmers, Pierce Rizzo
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
ELP - Frank Daroma (Red) 73'
PHX - JP Scearce (Yellow) 74', Charlie Dennis (Yellow) 87', Ihsan Sacko (Yellow) 90', Remi Cabrall (Yellow) 90'+1'
MATCH STATS: ELP | PHX
GOALS: 1|1
ASSISTS: 0|0
POSSESSION: 51|49
SHOTS: 3|12
SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|3
SAVES: 2|2
FOULS: 13|16
OFFSIDES: 2|6
CORNERS: 6|6
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 1, 2025
- FC Tulsa Stuns Switchbacks with Extra-Time Winner, Makes Playoff History - FC Tulsa
- San Antonio FC Falls, 0-2, to New Mexico in Western Conference Quarterfinals - San Antonio FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall in First Round of Playoffs to Phoenix Rising FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- New Mexico United Advances to Western Conference Semifinals with 2-0 Victory Over San Antonio FC - New Mexico United
- New Mexico United Advances to Western Conference Semifinals with 2-0 Victory Over San Antonio FC - New Mexico United
- Hounds Advance in PK Shootout Over Hartford - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to FC Tulsa - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Detroit City FC Defeats Top-Seeded Louisville City FC in the First Round of the USL Championship Playoffs - Detroit City FC
- Match Recap - USL Championship Playoffs Round 1 - Loudoun United FC
- Riverhounds Advance on PK Shootout - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LouCity's Historic Campaign Comes to Abrupt First-Round Ending at Hands of Detroit - Louisville City FC
- Valiant Effort Ends in Heartbreak as Hartford Athletic Bow out on Penalties at Pittsburgh - Hartford Athletic
- Anderson's early goal leads NCFC to Eastern Conference Quarterfinal win - North Carolina FC
- Republic FC and Jamaican Striker Khori Bennett Launch Donation Campaign to Support Families Impacted by Hurricane Melissa - Sacramento Republic FC
- Sidelined to Success: Kyle Edwards' Championship Journey Fueled by Expert Care from Trinity Health of New England - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall in First Round of Playoffs to Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Start Playoff Journey at Home against Phoenix Rising FC
- Eric Calvillo Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 34
- El Paso Locomotive FC Drop Regular Season Finale, Secure Home Playoff Match
- Playoff Spot in Hand, El Paso Locomotive FC Drop Regular Season Finale