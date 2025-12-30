El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Rubio Rubín

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed forward Rubio Rubín, pending league and federation approval. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"We're very pleased to be adding Rubio to our organization," Technical Director Ray Saari said. "Rubio is an excellent striker who has consistently demonstrated that he has the qualities and winning mentality required of a top striker in the USL Championship. His technical abilities, intelligence and work rate make him a great fit for our group."

Rubín arrives in El Paso after playing 22 matches in 2025 with Charleston Battery. He finished the year with four goals and three assists while helping the Battery earn the second-best record in USL Championship.

The 29-year-old has experience in many of the world's top soccer leagues including Eredivisie, Liga MX and Major League Soccer. He made his professional debut for FC Utrecht in August 2014 and has also featured for Club Tijuana and Real Salt Lake. Across 273 professional club matches, the center forward has recorded 41 goals and 31 assists.

Since June 2022, he has played in 41 matches for the Guatemalan national team scoring 13 goals to go with two assists. This past summer, he scored the match-tying goal in Guatemala's penalty kick victory over favorites Canada in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Rubín was born in Beaverton, Oregon and spent his youth career with Westside Metros and IMG Academy. He then signed a four-year deal with FC Utrecht when he turned 18 in March 2014. After an impressive career within the United States youth national team system, Rubín made his international debut for the American national team in November 2014 compiling seven total caps.

