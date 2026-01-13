El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Midfielder Daniel Gomez

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed midfielder Daniel Gomez, pending league and federation approval. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"Daniel is a great player with a fantastic mentality," Technical Director Ray Saari said. "He is known around the league for his technical abilities, engine and team-first mindset. Having him in our squad will enable us to push for our goals for the 2026 season."

Gomez arrives in El Paso after playing in 29 matches for Oakland Roots SC in 2025. He finished with a goal and three assists along with 16 chances created while leading the team in appearances.

The 25-year-old spent the last three seasons with Oakland and tallied a goal and seven assists in 88 appearances across all competitions. Prior to his time with the Roots, he featured with the club's USL League Two side, Project 510, where he helped them secure a spot in the postseason. He became the first player to come through that squad and sign a professional First Team contract.

At the collegiate level, Gomez began his career at San Joaquin Delta College where he was named the Big 8 Most Valuable Midfielder and selected to the All-Region Team. In 2021, he transferred to CSU Stanislaus where he appeared and started in 36 matches recording two goals and five assists while being named to the College Sports Communicators' Academic All-District Team.

