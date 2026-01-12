New Mexico United Re-Signs Forward Luther Archimède

Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico United announced today the club has re-signed forward Luther Archimède, securing his return for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

"We're thrilled to bring Luther back into the fold," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "He stepped in midseason and made an immediate impact, scoring important goals in key moments for us. We're excited to see what he can do in 2026."

Archimède, 26, arrived in Albuquerque in August 2025 after being acquired midseason from Monterey Bay FC and quickly began to make an impact in United's attack. Wearing No. 29, the forward scored his first goal for the club in a pivotal 1-0 road victory over San Antonio FC during New Mexico United's playoff push, showcasing his ability to deliver in high-pressure moments.

Since joining United, Archimède appeared in 13 matches, totaling 278 minutes, and finished the season with two goals. His pace, physicality, and attacking versatility added a new dimension to the Black & Yellow front line late in the campaign.

A native of Les Abymes, Guadeloupe, Archimède also brings valuable international experience. He has earned 16 caps with the Guadeloupe national team, recording three goals and one assist in 502 minutes of international play.

Over the course of his professional career, Archimède has appeared in 140 matches, logging 5,106 minutes with 22 goals and seven assists, along with 43 shots on target, underscoring his consistent attacking contributions.

With Archimède re-signed, New Mexico United retains a dynamic attacking option who made an immediate impression after his arrival and continues to add depth and experience to the club's forward group.







