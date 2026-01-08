New Mexico United Transfers Defender Talen Maples to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico United announced today the transfer of defender Talen Maples to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for a club-record intraleague transfer fee.
Maples joined New Mexico United ahead of the 2024 season and went on to make 75 appearances across all competitions. During his time with the club, he logged 6,299 minutes and recorded 13 goals and 2 assists while serving primarily in the defensive unit.
"We would like to thank Talen for his contributions to the club over the past two seasons and wish him the very best in the next chapter of his career," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan.
New Mexico United thanks Talen Maples for his professionalism and service to the club and wishes him continued success moving forward.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 8, 2026
- Republic FC Acquires Forward Mayele Malango from Monterey Bay FC Via Transfer - Sacramento Republic FC
- Dwayne Atkinson Called up to Jamaica Men's National Team for Upcoming Friendly vs. Grenada - Rhode Island FC
- Allison Pantuso, Taylor Aylmer Receive December Team of the Month Honors - Lexington Sporting Club
- Former Club Captain Jeremy Hall Named Head Coach for U-18 USMNT - Sacramento Republic FC
- USL Names Pro Housing as Preferred Supplier of Professional Housing Solutions - USL
- Battery's Colton Swan Called up for U.S. U-19 National Team Camp - Charleston Battery
- Switchbacks FC Signs Defender Talen Maples to Multi-Year Contract - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- New Mexico United Transfers Defender Talen Maples to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - New Mexico United
- Phoenix Rising Acquires Forward Juan Carvajal - Phoenix Rising FC
- FC Tulsa Welcomes Gabriel Zapponi as Assistant Coach - FC Tulsa
- Rowdies Add Defender Dion Acoff for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Sporting JAX Bolsters Back Line with Latest USL Championship Signings - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Men's 2026 Preseason Schedule - Lexington Sporting Club
- Rhode Island FC Signs Forward Leo Afonso for 2026 Season - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Transfers Defender Talen Maples to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- New Mexico United Re-Signs Midfielder Gedion Zelalem
- New Mexico United Acquires Barbados International Niall Reid-Stephen Ahead of 2026 Season
- New Mexico United Announces Departure of Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis
- MLS and International Forward Justin Rennicks Signs with New Mexico United