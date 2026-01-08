New Mexico United Transfers Defender Talen Maples to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico United announced today the transfer of defender Talen Maples to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for a club-record intraleague transfer fee.

Maples joined New Mexico United ahead of the 2024 season and went on to make 75 appearances across all competitions. During his time with the club, he logged 6,299 minutes and recorded 13 goals and 2 assists while serving primarily in the defensive unit.

"We would like to thank Talen for his contributions to the club over the past two seasons and wish him the very best in the next chapter of his career," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan.

New Mexico United thanks Talen Maples for his professionalism and service to the club and wishes him continued success moving forward.







