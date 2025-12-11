El Paso Locomotive FC's 2026 Home Opener Set for Saturday, March 7
Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC return to Southwest University Park on Saturday, March 7, 2026 hosting Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The full 2026 USL Championship schedule will be released on Tuesday, December 16.
To be one of the first to know about single game ticket sales, join the waiting list here.
For the best prices and priority seating for every Locomotive home match in 2026, become a Season Ticket Member today. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 Season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets or calling (915) 235-GOAL.
