LouCity's 2026 Home Opener Set for March 14 at Lynn Family Stadium

Louisville City FC will host Miami FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday, March 14, in the club's 2026 home opener. Kickoff time for the game is to be determined.

LouCity will open the season a week earlier on Saturday, March 7, on the road against in-state rival Lexington SC in the Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank.

The USL Championship revealed home openers for each of the league's 25 clubs Thursday. The league will release its full schedule, including LouCity's slate, on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now. Visit LouCity.com/tickets to view options, including a Holiday Pack that features a team-branded holiday stocking. Call (502) LOU-CITY during regular business hours to speak to a representative.

The 30-game regular season will take place over 34 weeks culminating in the 2026 USL Championship Playoffs, which will kick off on the weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 2. The USL Championship Final will take place between Nov. 20 and 22.

The USL Championship includes two new clubs in 2026: Brooklyn FC and Sporting Jacksonville SC, who each join the Eastern Conference with Louisville.

With 13 clubs in the Eastern Conference and 12 in the Western Conference, the league will have an unbalanced schedule in 2026. LouCity will play 24 or 25 games against in-conference opposition, and 5 or 6 games against Western Conference opponents.

As in recent years, the top eight teams from each conference will qualify for the postseason.

In addition to the USL Championship regular season and playoffs, LouCity will take part in two other competitions in 2026: the USL Cup and the U.S. Open Cup. That U.S. Open Cup run will kick off the week after the season opener, March 17-19.

LouCity is coming off a historic 2025 campaign that saw the club lift a second-consecutive Players' Shield title, awarded the USL Championship regular season champion. LouCity lost just once in the regular campaign, racking up 73 points in the standings at a league-record 2.34 point-per-game clip.

LouCity brings back 16 returning players from that team, with two new signings in tow. More roster announcements are expected in the coming days.

All-time, LouCity is 7-3-1 in home openers. That includes a 4-2-0 mark at Lynn Family Stadium. LouCity has won two consecutive home openers.







