LouCity Signs 16-Year-Old Louisville Native Brandon Dayes to Professional Deal

Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC has signed LouCity Academy defender Brandon Dayes to his first professional contract.

The 16-year-old Louisville native was part of LouCity's Players' Shield winning 2025 team, playing on a USL Academy contract that preserved his amateur status. He has now chosen to turn professional with his hometown club. The multi-year deal is pending league and federation approval.

Dayes played in 11 competitive matches for LouCity in 2025, including three starts. He made his competitive debut on June 28 in a USL Jägermeister Cup match versus North Carolina FC, becoming the second-youngest player to appear in a competitive match for Louisville City at 16 years, 6 months and 12 days old.

Dayes made his senior debut for LouCity in a friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt in July 2024, at 15 years old. He also started a friendly against Mexican club Cancún FC in September 2024.

"We are extremely proud to announce that Brandon has signed his first professional contract with us," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "It is a testament to the organization and the belief that we all have in our pathway here at Louisville City.

"This season I watched Brandon thrive in an environment that challenged him every single day. He rose to that challenge and his growth this season has been a joy to watch.

"We are excited to continue pushing him in his development and we know that he wouldn't want it to be any other way," Cruz continued. "He is a great kid with a great family that is aligned with our values here at Louisville City. I want to thank Brandon and his parents Karen and Hylton for their trust and belief in us as an organization and we are looking forward to helping Brandon be the best that he can be both on and off of the field."

Dayes joins a growing list of LouCity Academy products to sign professional contracts with the first team, including current midfielder Carlos Moguel Jr. and former LouCity players Elijah Wynder, Josh Wynder, Owen Damm, Sebastian Sanchez and Isaac Cano.

"Brandon Dayes is the living embodiment of the LouCity pathway we have built from the ground up. Watching him take this step from our boys program to the professional contract is the ultimate validation of our development process," said LouCity and Racing Academy Director Guillermo Sanchez and LouCity Academy Director Paolo DelPiccolo. "He possesses not only the technical and physical skills we demand but also the character and mentality that makes a true professional. His signing sends a clear message to every young player in our Academy: the path to the first team is real, and the future of this club includes our local talent."

A multi-sport athlete, Dayes also played basketball prior to committing to soccer full-time last season. He was a member of the basketball team at Louisville's St. Xavier High School, earning a place on the varsity team as a freshman. He played regularly for the Tigers' KHSAA Sweet 16 team last season as a sophomore.

Dayes plans to continue to pursue his education alongside his professional career.

Dayes grew up in a soccer family. His mother, Karen Ferguson-Dayes, has been the head women's soccer coach at the University of Louisville since 2000. His father, Hylton Dayes, served as the head men's soccer coach at the University of Cincinnati from 2001 to 2020.

"I feel super blessed with this opportunity and I'm excited to sign for this amazing club," Dayes said. "The coaching staff has put an amazing amount of trust in me. I think I am in the best position possible to succeed. The best is yet to come!"

Dayes will turn 17 later this month.







