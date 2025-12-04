Rowdies Sign Attacking Midfielder Pedro Dolabella

December 4, 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has signed midfielder Pedro Dolabella ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

The signing reunites Dolabella with Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato, who coached the Brazilian-born midfielder for two seasons at Union Omaha. During that stretch, Omaha captured back-to-back USL League One Players' Shields and also won the 2024 USL League One Final, with Dolabella notching 22 goals and 9 assists across the two seasons. Dolabella was also named a finalist for the USL League One Player of the Year and earned a spot on the All-League First Team for his stellar play in 2024.

"Pedro is an exciting addition to the team," said Casciato. "He's someone that can get goals from anywhere on the pitch, capable of playing as a number six, a number eight, a number ten, or a number nine. That versatility is going to be helpful for us next year. Pedro also has a history of winning throughout his career, in both the college and the professional ranks. This year he stepped up to the USL Championship with North Carolina and helped them reach the USL Championship playoffs for the first time. I know he's coming here with a desire to lift trophies in Tampa Bay, and that he knows the only way to do that is by working hard and putting the Rowdies first."

In 2025, Dolabella moved up to the USL Championship to join North Carolina FC, recording 7 goals and 3 assists in 28 regular season appearances to help the club clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Prior to joining the professional ranks, the 6-foot-4-inch attacking midfielder played college soccer at Marshall University and helped lead the program to its first NCAA College Cup title in 2020. Dolabella registered 23 goals and added 16 assists across five seasons at Marshall. In 2022, he signed his first professional contract with Rochester City FC, where he nabbed 5 goals and 5 assists to earn a spot on the MLS Next Pro Best XI.

"I'm beyond excited to join the Rowdies and help add to this club's rich history," said Dolabella. "Step by step, we'll fight together to achieve our goals and bring joy to the fans in Tampa Bay."

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of December 4, 2025

Defenders: Leland Archer, Robert Castellanos, Aaron Guillen, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Pedro Dolabella, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Nate Worth

Forwards: Russell Cicerone, Karsen Henderlong, Endri Mustali







