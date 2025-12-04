Republic FC Qualifies for 2026 U.S. Open Cup, Will Open Tournament Play in First Round in March

December 4, 2025

Earlier today, U.S. Soccer announced the format, schedule, and participating teams for the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. As one of the top finishers in USL Championship last season, Republic FC has qualified for the 111th edition of the tournament and will play its opening match in the First Round between March 17 and 19.

This year's competition features 80 teams from Major League Soccer, USL Championship, USL League One, MLS NEXT Pro, and various amateur leagues.

The Open Division began play in November with amateur and semi-pro teams competing for the opportunity to join the tournament bracket. Thirty-two of those participants will qualify for the First Round and will face off against teams from Division II and Division III leagues, including Republic FC. Sacramento will learn its First Round opponent and the match venue in January.

2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Schedule

First Round: Tuesday, March 17 - Thursday, March 19

Second Round: Tuesday, March 31 - Wednesday, April 1

Round of 32: Tuesday, April 14 - Wednesday, April 15

Round of 16: Tuesday, April 28 - Wednesday, April 29

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, May 19 - Wednesday, May 20

Semifinals: Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Wednesday, Sept. 16

Final: Wednesday, October 21

The Indomitable Club has participated in every tournament held since its inaugural season and remains the only second-division team to reach the National Championship Final since 2008 after defeating three MLS sides in the 2022 tournament. It has become one of the most respected lower division teams in the Open Cup. The club's 23 tournament wins are the most by any team in the competition since 2014.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is American soccer's National Championship and has crowned a winner annually since 1914 (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). The historic tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament.

For U.S. Soccer's official announcement, visit USOpenCup.com.

