Rowdies to Host TOPSoccer Winter Wonderland Festival

Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG - The Tampa Bay Rowdies are delighted to announce the club will host the TOPSoccer Winter Wonderland Festival in partnership with the Florida Youth Soccer Association at Al Lang Stadium on Sunday, December 7.

The TopSoccer Festival celebrates FYSA's mission to promote inclusive soccer opportunities by bringing together special needs athletes, their families, and the local community in a fun and supportive environment. Through its affiliation with US Youth Soccer, TOPSoccer offers safe and encouraging spaces for children and adults with intellectual, emotional, or physical disabilities to experience the joy of soccer.

Participants in this year's TOPSoccer Festival will enjoy a morning full of Winter Wonderland-themed games and activities for athletes of all ability levels led by the TOPSoccer staff and volunteers at the Rowdies home stadium from 9 am - 12 pm.

The event is free for all athletes ages 4 years or older, but registration is required. Click here to register for the event.

Volunteer buddies are welcome to register to support athletes throughout the event. Buddies help ensure each athlete enjoys an engaging, safe, and rewarding experience during the festival. Volunteers can register for the event.

2025 TOPSoccer Winter Wonderland Festival Details

Date: Sunday, December 7

Time: 9 am - 12 pm

Location: Al Lang Stadium







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.