Rowdies Transfer Nate Worth to New York Red Bulls II

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today that midfielder Nate Worth has been transferred to New York Red Bulls II, pending league and federation approval.

Worth joined New York on loan for the MLS Next Pro season on June 21. The 18-year-old midfielder recorded seven assists across 18 appearances during his loan to help New York win the MLS Next Pro Cup title. New York exercised the option in the loan agreement to acquire Worth on a permanent basis.

Worth joined the Rowdies via transfer in May of 2025. He departs the club having tallied one goal and one assist in 30 appearances across all competitions.







