Ethan Zubak Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season After Signing New Contract

Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC is thrilled to announce that local standout and fan favorite Ethan Zubak will return for the 2026 season after signing a new contract with the club. The Corona, California native delivered a strong 2025 campaign, establishing himself as OCSC's most reliable finisher and a central figure in the attacking unit.

Zubak led the team in scoring last season with 11 goals, adding 1 assist and putting 20 of his 43 shots on target, showcasing his efficiency and danger around the box. His physicality, relentless work rate, and top-tier hold-up play made him a consistent asset, enabling OCSC to build attacks through him, stretch defenses, and create opportunities for his teammates.

A former rising star with the LA Galaxy, Zubak has brought both experience and maturity to Orange County since joining the club, quickly becoming a key leader on and off the pitch. His connection with supporters has only grown stronger, as his high-energy style, toughness, and clutch finishing have made him one of the most beloved players in the squad.

With his new contract secured, Zubak is poised to build on his breakout season and continue anchoring the OCSC attack in 2026.







