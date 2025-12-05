Ethan Zubak Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season After Signing New Contract
Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC is thrilled to announce that local standout and fan favorite Ethan Zubak will return for the 2026 season after signing a new contract with the club. The Corona, California native delivered a strong 2025 campaign, establishing himself as OCSC's most reliable finisher and a central figure in the attacking unit.
Zubak led the team in scoring last season with 11 goals, adding 1 assist and putting 20 of his 43 shots on target, showcasing his efficiency and danger around the box. His physicality, relentless work rate, and top-tier hold-up play made him a consistent asset, enabling OCSC to build attacks through him, stretch defenses, and create opportunities for his teammates.
A former rising star with the LA Galaxy, Zubak has brought both experience and maturity to Orange County since joining the club, quickly becoming a key leader on and off the pitch. His connection with supporters has only grown stronger, as his high-energy style, toughness, and clutch finishing have made him one of the most beloved players in the squad.
With his new contract secured, Zubak is poised to build on his breakout season and continue anchoring the OCSC attack in 2026.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 4, 2025
- Top Moments of the 2025 New Mexico United Season - New Mexico United
- Ethan Zubak Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season After Signing New Contract - Orange County SC
- Rowdies Transfer Nate Worth to New York Red Bulls II - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- OCSCII Advances in USL Academy Cup with 2-1 Victory over Lancaster FC - Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Re-Signs Defender Alex Crognale - San Antonio FC
- Republic FC Adds 2021 MLS Cup Champion Danny Crisostomo to Central Midfield - Sacramento Republic FC
- U.S. Soccer Confirms 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Format; New Mexico United Set to Enter in First Round - New Mexico United
- MountainStar Sports Group and El Paso Locomotive Announce Leadership Transition and Appointment of Mike Digiulio as President and General Manager - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Announce 2026 Roster Decisions - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- San Antonio FC Re-Signs Midfielder Luke Haakenson to Multi-Year Deal - San Antonio FC
- OCSC II Set to Showcase Local Stars and Top Prospects at 2025 USL Academy Finals - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC to Compete in 2026 U.S. Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rowdies Sign Attacking Midfielder Pedro Dolabella - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Indy Eleven Signs Forward Dylan Sing - Indy Eleven
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Direct2Kids Angel Tree Initiative to Provide Holiday Gifts for Kids in Need - Lexington Sporting Club
- LouCity Signs 16-Year-Old Louisville Native Brandon Dayes to Professional Deal - Louisville City FC
- U.S. Soccer Confirms Format, Schedule and Participants for 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Charleston Battery
- Republic FC Qualifies for 2026 U.S. Open Cup, Will Open Tournament Play in First Round in March - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rowdies to Host TOPSoccer Winter Wonderland Festival - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- LouCity's 2026 U.S. Open Cup to Begin in Mid-March - Louisville City FC
- Phoenix Rising to Compete in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Ethan Zubak Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season After Signing New Contract
- OCSCII Advances in USL Academy Cup with 2-1 Victory over Lancaster FC
- OCSC II Set to Showcase Local Stars and Top Prospects at 2025 USL Academy Finals
- Nicholas Benalcazar Back for 2026
- Chris Hegardt Returns to Ignite the Midfield for OCSC in 2026