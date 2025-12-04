Republic FC Adds 2021 MLS Cup Champion Danny Crisostomo to Central Midfield

Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Republic FC announced today that Daniel (Danny) Crisostomo will join the club ahead of the 2026 season. He will be added to the team's roster, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Danny is a top number six that we feel is going to be a key contributor for the way we want to play going forward," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "He's coming in with plenty of experience and is going to be another fantastic leader in the locker room as we chase silverware."

Crisostomo added, "I'm excited to be here and I can't wait for this new challenge. I'm looking forward to playing for an organization that puts their all into winning trophies. I'm ready to give everything to the club, the city, and the fans. It's an honor to wear the Sacramento Republic badge."

Crisostomo returns to his native California following a two-year stint with the Tampa Bay Rowdies. During the 2024-25 seasons, he recorded three goals and four assists in league, playoff, and USL Cup play, and earned three Team of the Week selections. He led the Rowdies with an 87.7% passing accuracy, 86 tackles won, and 239 possessions won, and was among the team's top five players in appearances and chances created.

The 28-year-old came up through some of the most notable youth systems on the West Coast including Chivas USA and LA Galaxy. After a standout four-year career at UC Irvine where he was named the 2018 Big West Conference Midfielder of the Year, Danny signed his first pro contract with USL Championship side Orange County SC in 2019. He went on to make 45 appearances across two seasons before joining the Las Vegas Lights in 2021.

After impressing at the USL level, Crisostomo was signed by the Lights' MLS affiliate Los Angeles FC midway through the 2021 season and made 10 appearances to help LAFC win its first MLS Cup. When he returned to Vegas in 2022, he added three goals and a team-best seven assists to lead the squad to its best season in club history at the time. Danny rejoined LAFC in 2023 and spent the season between the first team and MLS NEXT Pro side LAFC2. Across all competitions - including regular season, Leagues Cup, and Concacaf Champions League, he made 15 appearances.

Season ticket memberships are now on sale for the 2026 season, offering a range of benefits including discounts on merchandise and access to exclusive fan experiences, as well as priority seats in the new Republic Stadium at The Railyards. As a special year-end incentive, fans who purchase a Season Ticket Membership between now and December 17 will receive an exclusive, limited-edition Holiday Sweater. For more information, or to purchase a membership today, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.