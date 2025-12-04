Switchbacks FC Announce 2026 Roster Decisions
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today the club's initial roster decisions for the upcoming 2026 USL Championship Season.
Switchbacks exercised contract options on:
Goalkeeper Christian Herrera
Defender Duke Lacroix
Midfielder Brennan Creek
Switchbacks declined contract options on:
Midfielder Marco Rios
Switchbacks loan ended:
Midfielder Cole Mrowka (Columbus Crew)
Midfielder Yosuke Hanya (Colorado Rapids)
Switchbacks players out of contract:
Goalkeeper Jonathan Burke
Defender Tyler Clegg
Defender Matt Real
Midfielder Anthony Fontana
Midfielder Charlie Adams
Forward Quenzi Huerman
Defender Akeem O'Connor-Ward will not return as the club bought out his contract, allowing him to become a free agent ahead of the 2026 season.
Contracts through 2026:
Defender Matt Mahoney
Defender Garven Metusala
Midfielder Jonas Fjeldberg
Forward Kyle Vassell
Options for 2027:
Defender Isaiah Foster
Forward Levonte Johnson
Midfielder Zach Zandi
Contracts through 2027:
Midfielder Aidan Rocha
Midfielder Stevie Echevarria
Option for 2028:
Forward Juan Tejada
