Switchbacks FC Announce 2026 Roster Decisions

Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today the club's initial roster decisions for the upcoming 2026 USL Championship Season.

Switchbacks exercised contract options on:

Goalkeeper Christian Herrera

Defender Duke Lacroix

Midfielder Brennan Creek

Switchbacks declined contract options on:

Midfielder Marco Rios

Switchbacks loan ended:

Midfielder Cole Mrowka (Columbus Crew)

Midfielder Yosuke Hanya (Colorado Rapids)

Switchbacks players out of contract:

Goalkeeper Jonathan Burke

Defender Tyler Clegg

Defender Matt Real

Midfielder Anthony Fontana

Midfielder Charlie Adams

Forward Quenzi Huerman

Defender Akeem O'Connor-Ward will not return as the club bought out his contract, allowing him to become a free agent ahead of the 2026 season.

Contracts through 2026:

Defender Matt Mahoney

Defender Garven Metusala

Midfielder Jonas Fjeldberg

Forward Kyle Vassell

Options for 2027:

Defender Isaiah Foster

Forward Levonte Johnson

Midfielder Zach Zandi

Contracts through 2027:

Midfielder Aidan Rocha

Midfielder Stevie Echevarria

Option for 2028:

Forward Juan Tejada







