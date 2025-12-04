Indy Eleven Signs Forward Dylan Sing

Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed former Charlotte FC forward Dylan Sing, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news on Indy Eleven social channels and at IndyEleven.com.

The 6'3, 185-pound Sing led Crown Legacy FC, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of Charlotte FC, with a team-high eight goals in both of his seasons.In 2025, he recorded his first brace as a pro vs. Inter Miami CF II on Aug. 22 and added two assists, 59 shots (27 on target), 34 fouls won, and 19 chances created.

Charlotte FC signed the Berrien Center, Michigan, native to Crown Legacy FC on Jan. 25, 2024. In his first pro season, he made 24 appearances, 17 starts, and finished with a team-high eight goals and two assists in 1,508 minutes. His 44 shots also tied for first on the team. In the Club's playoff run, Sing scored the equalizer in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Philadelphia Union II to send the match into penalty kicks. He made his pro debut on March 17, 2024 against Huntsville City FC.

Sing turned pro after a successful career at Western Michigan University up front with fellow Indy Eleven signee and Michigan native Charlie Sharp. Sing earned the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference "Player of the Year" and "Forward of the Year" after scoring 17 goals (MVC-leading six game winners) and adding eight assists to help WMU to a 17-1-4 record and the NCAA Sweet 16. The 2023 Academic All-America "Team Member of the Year" set a school record by scoring in eight straight games that season. He made 90 career appearances for the Broncos, contributing 34 goals (11 game winners) and 22 assists.

Indy Eleven 2026 Season Tickets are on sale now. Benefits include free parking, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Tickets start at $13.50 per game. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Indy Eleven Roster (12/4/25)

Goalkeeper (1): Reice Charles-Cook

Defenders (3): Pat Hogan, Josh O'Brien, Hayden White

Midfielders (4): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn

Forwards (4): Edward Kizza, Bruno Rendon, Charlie Sharp, Dylan Sing







