Lexington Sporting Club Announces Direct2Kids Angel Tree Initiative to Provide Holiday Gifts for Kids in Need

Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club today announced the launch of its Direct2Kids Angel Tree initiative, inviting fans and community members to provide holiday gifts and winter essentials for children in Eastern Kentucky. The effort supports Direct2Kids, a nonprofit that delivers new, age-appropriate gifts and essential items directly to children in need.

Fans can select a tag from the Angel Tree located at  Indoor 1 (3025 Blake James Dr.),  Indoor 2 (404 Sporting Ct.),  The Pavilion or at  Lexington SC Stadium on matchday, Dec. 6. After choosing a tag, supporters are encouraged to collect the  new and unused  items listed and return them to  Indoor 1 or Indoor 2, the designated drop-off locations, during operating hours. Donations will be accepted through  11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11.

As a thank-you to donors, Lexington Sporting Club is offering a free ticket to the final home match on Dec. 13 vs. DC Power FC, for anyone who donates  three or more new items. Supporters may redeem their ticket by bringing their donated items to the front desk at Indoor 1 or Indoor 2.

Drop-off Locations and Hours

Indoor 1

3025 Blake James Dr.

Indoor 2

404 Sporting Ct.

Hours for both locations:

Monday-Friday:  5-11 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday:  8 a.m.-11 p.m.

How to Participate

Choose a tag from the Direct2Kids Angel Tree at Indoor 1, Indoor 2, The Central Bank Pavilion or the stadium on Dec. 6.

Purchase the  new and unused  items listed on the tag.

Return items to Indoor 1 or Indoor 2 by  Dec. 11.

Donate  three or more new items  and receive a free ticket to the Dec. 13 home match.

Questions may be directed to  sbailey@lexsporting.com or efields@lexsporting.com.

About Direct2Kids

Direct2Kids was founded in 2017 by Richard Shadwick after visiting Eastern Kentucky, where he witnessed firsthand the challenges many children face. "I found myself in the hills of Hyden where I saw three little boys living in cardboard boxes," Shadwick shared. "I wondered if they had winter coats and if they received gifts on Christmas morning."

Driven to help, he created Direct2Kids with a mission to ensure children not only receive Christmas gifts chosen for their age group but also essential items like coats, hats, gloves, socks, and undergarments. Direct2Kids delivers these items  directly  to the children who need them most-bringing warmth, dignity, and joy to families across Eastern Kentucky.







