Lexington Sporting Club Announces Direct2Kids Angel Tree Initiative to Provide Holiday Gifts for Kids in Need
Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club today announced the launch of its Direct2Kids Angel Tree initiative, inviting fans and community members to provide holiday gifts and winter essentials for children in Eastern Kentucky. The effort supports Direct2Kids, a nonprofit that delivers new, age-appropriate gifts and essential items directly to children in need.
Fans can select a tag from the Angel Tree located at Indoor 1 (3025 Blake James Dr.), Indoor 2 (404 Sporting Ct.), The Pavilion or at Lexington SC Stadium on matchday, Dec. 6. After choosing a tag, supporters are encouraged to collect the new and unused items listed and return them to Indoor 1 or Indoor 2, the designated drop-off locations, during operating hours. Donations will be accepted through 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11.
As a thank-you to donors, Lexington Sporting Club is offering a free ticket to the final home match on Dec. 13 vs. DC Power FC, for anyone who donates three or more new items. Supporters may redeem their ticket by bringing their donated items to the front desk at Indoor 1 or Indoor 2.
Drop-off Locations and Hours
Indoor 1
3025 Blake James Dr.
Indoor 2
404 Sporting Ct.
Hours for both locations:
Monday-Friday: 5-11 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
How to Participate
Choose a tag from the Direct2Kids Angel Tree at Indoor 1, Indoor 2, The Central Bank Pavilion or the stadium on Dec. 6.
Purchase the new and unused items listed on the tag.
Return items to Indoor 1 or Indoor 2 by Dec. 11.
Donate three or more new items and receive a free ticket to the Dec. 13 home match.
Questions may be directed to sbailey@lexsporting.com or efields@lexsporting.com.
About Direct2Kids
Direct2Kids was founded in 2017 by Richard Shadwick after visiting Eastern Kentucky, where he witnessed firsthand the challenges many children face. "I found myself in the hills of Hyden where I saw three little boys living in cardboard boxes," Shadwick shared. "I wondered if they had winter coats and if they received gifts on Christmas morning."
Driven to help, he created Direct2Kids with a mission to ensure children not only receive Christmas gifts chosen for their age group but also essential items like coats, hats, gloves, socks, and undergarments. Direct2Kids delivers these items directly to the children who need them most-bringing warmth, dignity, and joy to families across Eastern Kentucky.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 4, 2025
- OCSC II Set to Showcase Local Stars and Top Prospects at 2025 USL Academy Finals - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC to Compete in 2026 U.S. Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rowdies Sign Attacking Midfielder Pedro Dolabella - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Indy Eleven Signs Forward Dylan Sing - Indy Eleven
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Direct2Kids Angel Tree Initiative to Provide Holiday Gifts for Kids in Need - Lexington Sporting Club
- LouCity Signs 16-Year-Old Louisville Native Brandon Dayes to Professional Deal - Louisville City FC
- U.S. Soccer Confirms Format, Schedule and Participants for 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Charleston Battery
- Republic FC Qualifies for 2026 U.S. Open Cup, Will Open Tournament Play in First Round in March - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rowdies to Host TOPSoccer Winter Wonderland Festival - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- LouCity's 2026 U.S. Open Cup to Begin in Mid-March - Louisville City FC
- Phoenix Rising to Compete in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Direct2Kids Angel Tree Initiative to Provide Holiday Gifts for Kids in Need
- Mac Hemmi, McKenzie Weinert, Taylor Aylmer Headline November Team of the Month for Lexington SC
- Joe Hafferty Returns to Lexington SC's Backline in 2026
- Latif Blessing Back in the Bluegrass for 2026 USL Championship Campaign
- Michael Adedokun Returns to Lexington Sporting Club in 2026