Joe Hafferty Returns to Lexington SC's Backline in 2026

Published on December 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington's stalwart right-back from 2025 is back for another season of USL Championship soccer in Kentucky. Joe Hafferty is returning to the club in 2026.

Hafferty made 29 appearances for LSC a season ago, tied for the second-most on the club, and started every match he appeared in.

The 27-year-old scored twice in 2025, both go-ahead goals that led to wins for The Greens. His first served as Lexington SC's inaugural USL Championship goal against Hartford Athletic on March 8.

To go pair with his scoring tally, Hafferty supplied two assists on the season as well, making him one of only two Lexington players with multiple goals and assists in 2025.

Defensively, Hafferty led Lexington in tackles won (41) and duels won (138). He ranked second on the club in clearances (76), blocks (12) and interceptions (20).

"This club and community are special," said Hafferty. "We have what it takes, now it's time to make it happen."

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Brooks Thompson, Logan Ketterer

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Latif Blessing, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Michael Adedokun

Forwards: Malik Henry-Scott, Milo Yosef, Braudílio Rodrigues







