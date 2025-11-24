14 Players to Return to Lexington Sporting Club's USL Championship Roster in 2026

Published on November 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship season, Lexington Sporting Club revealed the following men's roster updates Monday.

Players Returning

Entering the offseason, 14 players from Lexington's USL-C squad a season ago are returning in 2026.

Under Contract on Multi-Year Deal

Michael Adedokun

Latif Blessing

Kendall Burks

Blaine Ferri

Nick Firmino

Jacob Greene

Joe Hafferty

Malik Henry-Scott

Logan Ketterer

Alfredo Midence

Braudílio Rodrigues

Brooks Thompson

Xavier Zengue

Option Exercised

Milo Yosef

Roster Departures

The following players will not return to the 2026 roster.

Contact Expiration

Cory Burke

Cameron Lancaster

End of Loan

Forster Ajago

Kieran Sargeant

Option Declined

Nico Brown

Edrey Caceres

Gaël Gibert

Kimball Jackson

Azaad Liadi

Josh Ramsey

Daniel Wu

Contract Buyout

Sofiane Djeffal

Daniel Barbir

Lexington Sporting Club expresses its sincerest gratitude to those not returning next season for their contributions to the club and the city of Lexington.

Additional announcements regarding Lexington's 2026 USL Championship roster will be made throughout the offseason.







