14 Players to Return to Lexington Sporting Club's USL Championship Roster in 2026
Published on November 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship season, Lexington Sporting Club revealed the following men's roster updates Monday.
Players Returning
Entering the offseason, 14 players from Lexington's USL-C squad a season ago are returning in 2026.
Under Contract on Multi-Year Deal
Michael Adedokun
Latif Blessing
Kendall Burks
Blaine Ferri
Nick Firmino
Jacob Greene
Joe Hafferty
Malik Henry-Scott
Logan Ketterer
Alfredo Midence
Braudílio Rodrigues
Brooks Thompson
Xavier Zengue
Option Exercised
Milo Yosef
Roster Departures
The following players will not return to the 2026 roster.
Contact Expiration
Cory Burke
Cameron Lancaster
End of Loan
Forster Ajago
Kieran Sargeant
Option Declined
Nico Brown
Edrey Caceres
Gaël Gibert
Kimball Jackson
Azaad Liadi
Josh Ramsey
Daniel Wu
Contract Buyout
Sofiane Djeffal
Daniel Barbir
Lexington Sporting Club expresses its sincerest gratitude to those not returning next season for their contributions to the club and the city of Lexington.
Additional announcements regarding Lexington's 2026 USL Championship roster will be made throughout the offseason.
