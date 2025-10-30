Lexington Sporting Club Launches College Advisory Program for Student-Athletes

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club launched its new College Advisory Program (CAP) Thursday, presented by Commonwealth Credit Union.

CAP is a comprehensive initiative designed to equip high school-aged players and their families with the resources and guidance needed to confidently pursue collegiate opportunities.

"The CAP's goal is simple - to maximize every player's opportunity to attend a university or college of their choice, and to help all families navigate seamlessly through the recruiting process, putting LSC student-athletes in the best position to excel in education and soccer," said Steve Cooke, Lexington Sporting Club Youth Technical Director and CAP Director.

Led by LSC's full-time staff and supported by experienced consultants, the program provides personalized guidance through every stage of college preparation. From recruiting strategy and admissions support to test prep and financial aid information, families will not go through the process alone.

This program is an essential part of LSC's "whole club player pathway," equipping LSC high-school aged players with the tools they need to succeed:

SportsRecruits Access: Platform to build your professional recruiting profile, create highlight videos and connect directly with college coaches.

Expert Workshops: Panels and events to give families clarity on NCAA eligibility, financial aid and scholarship strategies.

Full Family Support: Provide checklists, one-on-one mentorship meetings, college search guidance and live Q&A sessions to support the student-athlete's journey.

LSC student-athletes will maximize their understanding of personal goals, strengths, options and the ever-changing world of college athletics through the support available to them through CAP.

