Rowdies Training Complex Added to Team Base Camp Brochure for FIFA World Cup 2026

Published on October 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TAMPA, Fla - As the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup nears, the Tampa Bay Rowdies are poised to potentially play a part in the world's largest sporting tournament when it returns to the United States next summer.

Waters Sportsplex, the Rowdies primary training facility, has been added to FIFA's Base Camp brochure, featuring a list of potential base camp locations for teams participating in next year's tournament. Each participating national federation will use the brochure to choose where their team will train during the group stage of the tournament.

"We are honored to be featured in the FIFA World Cup Host Training Site brochure," said Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "Having hosted numerous top-tier soccer clubs from around the world over the years, this recognition is another testament to the hard work of our grounds and operations staff, and the world-class quality of our training facility. Getting the chance to host a national team for the world's most prestigious tournament would be a privilege and a tremendous opportunity to showcase our community on an international stage."

The Rowdies 14,600-square-foot complex features two natural grass fields, one FIFA-approved artificial turf field, and offers privacy and convenience with proximity to Tampa International Airport. Since taking over and renovating the complex in 2022, the Rowdies have welcomed teams from Major League Soccer, the National Women's Soccer League, the Premier League, and other top international clubs for preseason preparations and training ahead of major competitions. This past summer, the Rowdies proudly hosted SL Benfica throughout the Portuguese powerhouse's run in the FIFA Club World Cup.

National Teams will submit their final selections for base camp locations following the Final Draw for FIFA World Cup 2026, which is set to take place on December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. That draw will determine the geographic zones that National Teams will be placed in for the group stage, which will influence their final decisions for a base camp.

Final base camp selections are expected to be revealed to the public in early 2026.







