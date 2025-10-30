Sporting JAX Brings Men's Professional Soccer Back to Jacksonville

Published on October 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville announced the return of top-tier men's professional soccer to Jacksonville for the first time since 2017. The club confirmed it will field a men's professional team to compete in the USL Championship, beginning play in March 2026.

Sporting JAX's men's team will play an 18-match regular season at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium, which has a capacity of 9,400. The USL Championship Playoffs will follow in November. This historic milestone marks the first time in nearly a decade that elite professional men's club soccer returns to the city, representing a significant step forward for the sport in Northeast Florida.

"This is a landmark moment for our city, our fans and our community," said Steve Livingstone, President and CEO of Sporting JAX. "The USL Championship provides an exceptional platform to showcase world-class soccer, and Hodges Stadium will be the heart of this new era - one that unites fans and proudly represents the First Coast. We're proud to bring high-level men's professional soccer back to Jacksonville."

"The University of North Florida is proud to host Sporting JAX as it makes its debut in the USL Championship," said Nick Morrow, UNF's Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics. "UNF and Hodges Stadium have a rich history with professional soccer, and we look forward to welcoming Sporting JAX fans and the Jacksonville community to our beautiful campus."

Fans can now secure their spot at Hodges Stadium for the inaugural men's season with a $25 season ticket deposit, which includes two complimentary tickets to any home match for Sporting JAX's trailblazing women's professional team, currently competing in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property. Full-season tickets, starting at just $12 per match, will go on sale after the USL Championship schedule is released in mid-November. The club has already registered close to 3,000 season ticket deposits to date for the men's team. Fans can learn more and place their $25 season ticket deposit today at sportingjax.com/mens.

The USL Championship, sanctioned as the second division of professional soccer in the United States, has rapidly grown into one of North America's most competitive and respected national leagues. The league includes clubs from across the country, such as Phoenix Rising FC, Louisville City FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Detroit City FC and Sacramento Republic FC. Sporting JAX will compete against many of these established franchises, offering fans exciting, high-quality competition every week, with matches broadcast nationally and internationally on CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN2, and locally on Sporting JAX's official broadcast partners. Games will also be streamed on CBS Golazo and ESPN+.

"Competing in the USL Championship is a fantastic opportunity for our club," said Mark Warburton, Head of Soccer for Sporting JAX. "It's a highly competitive league that's gaining prominence each season, and we are dedicated to building a team that represents Jacksonville and competes at the highest level. After a global search, we will soon announce our men's team head coach as a leader who shares our vision for excellence and community impact."

The addition of Sporting JAX's men's professional team completes a full local pathway for boys and men, from youth development to the professional level. This mirrors the structure established earlier this year with the debut of the Division I women's professional team that currently competes at Hodges Stadium. Plans are also underway for a new 15,000-capacity community stadium and training facilities that will serve as the future home for both teams, with details to be announced in 2026.

In addition to its new USL Championship team, Sporting JAX will continue to operate a men's pre-professional development team in USL League Two and a women's pre-professional team in the USL W League, both expected to compete during the summer season from May through July in 2026. The club also operates a USL Youth Academy, which serves over 10,000 youth players and families across Northeast Florida.

This expansion reinforces Sporting JAX's commitment to building a community-driven soccer club, offering a full pathway from youth development to the professional stage to unite Jacksonville under one badge.

