Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Orange County SC (Western Conference Quarterfinals)

Published on October 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







How They Got Here: Republic FC

The Indomitable Club prepares its 11th appearance in the playoffs, once again finishing near the top of the Western Conference.

After opening the campaign with a come-from-behind win over New Mexico United, Republic FC found itself battling early injuries and an expected adjustment period under New Head Coach Neill Collins. And then it all came together, beginning with a 2-0 road win over Rhode Island on June 21. From there, the Indomitable Club went on seven game undefeated streak to climb its way up the table, all while balancing a run to the USL Cup Final.

Now, Republic FC enters the postseason with the No. 2 seed in the West, a three-place improvement from last year.The club's defensive line, anchored by Danny Vitiello, was the best in the Western Conference, while the attack was fueled by contributions from Russell Cicerone, Khori Bennett, and Cristian Parano.

"We're as well prepared as we probably ever could be," said Head Coach Neill Collin' s. "Everything that we've been through this season, from the injuries to the knockout experience of the Cup - we've overcome a lot, and we should be ready for the playoffs."

Republic FC's roster features several players with playoff experience. Team Captain Rodrigo Lopez - who will retire at the end of the season - has recorded four goals and nine assists in the postseason, including his historic "Miracle at Bonney" hat trick that sent Sacramento to the Final in 2014. The veteran midfielder is among a group of seven players that have helped the club reach the postseason each year since 2022. Add in the playoff career of Russell Cicerone (4 goals), Cristian Parano (2022 Champion), and Head Coach Neill Collins - who led Tampa Bay to three consecutive Eastern Conference Finals - the Indomitable Club is prepared for the spotlight of knockout soccer.

How They Got Here: Orange County SC

Orange County returns to the playoffs after a steady end to the season, closing the year unbeaten in their last five matches and winning two of their final three. The late surge lifted OCSC to seventh place in the Western Conference, edging above the playoff line by just two points.

Goalkeeper Colin Shutler played a pivotal role, recording seven clean sheets this season, including three in the final month. At the other end of the pitch, Ethan Zubak leads the line. The clinical forward who spent four years in the MLS finished as OCSC's top scorer for his squad scoring 11 goals from just 20 shots on target.

The Southern California side's regular season record finishes at 10 wins, 9 draws, and 11 losses, and a goal differential of -1. Despite this record, Orange County will be coming into the post- season with confidence and momentum after grinding out results when it mattered most. Their strong finish and defensive stability down the stretch have positioned them well coming into the first round of the playoffs.

Head-to-Head

Sacramento Republic FC and Orange County SC have met 29 times in regular season play, with Sacramento holding the edge in the all-time series winning 13 times, 9 of which were at Heart Health Park. The two sides have not met in postseason play since 2016 when Orange County advanced on penalty kicks after a tightly contested match. During the 2025 regular season, the clubs split the series with each team winning at their home field.

Overview: SAC @ OCSC

Date: Sunday, November 2

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Heart Health Park (Sacramento, California)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.