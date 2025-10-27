Second-Seed Republic FC to Host Orange County SC in Western Conference Quarterfinals

After a busy decision day over the weekend, the full field for the USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix has been set. Republic FC had already secured the Western Conference's second seed heading into the last day of the 2025 regular season, but now the Indomitable Club knows its opponent for the opening round: SoCal rival Orange County SC.

The Quarterfinal contest kicks off from Heart Health Park this Sunday, November 2, at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early as Republic FC prepares to host its first playoff contest since 2023. The club has already seen five sellouts in 2025 - including the USL Jägermeister Cup Final on October 4 - and has welcomed over 10,000 fans in each of its last four postseason games at Heart Health Park.

The Quails clinched their 11th playoff appearance with a strong regular season campaign, earning a record of 13-8-9. Plagued by early season injuries, the club found itself below the playoff line in June, but went on a stellar run throughout the summer. From June 21 to August 23, Republic FC went undefeated in six straight games to climb up the Western Conference table. During that time, the club also became one of the frontrunners in the USL Jägermeister Cup and later became the first USL Championship team to reach the final in three competitions (USL Championship Playoffs, U.S. Open Cup, and USL Jägermeister Cup).

Now, Republic FC has the chance to claim its second Championship trophy. It would be the perfect way to wrap up the career of longtime club Captain Rodrigo Lopez, who will retire at the end of the season. The club's first-ever signing, Lopez led the Quails to lift the Cup in the inaugural 2014 season, and now the veteran midfielder wants nothing more than to go out a champion. Fans won't want to miss this chance to be a part of RoRo's last run.

Sunday's match will also mark the launch of Republic FC's sixth annual Winter Wishlist donation drive, presented by Downtown Ford. Fans can join the club in "stuffing the truck" by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the match for the children and families of the Robla School District in North Sacramento.







