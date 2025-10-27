LouCity's Damian Las Takes USL Championship's Golden Glove Award

Louisville City FC goalkeeper Damian Las earned the USL Championship's Golden Glove after conceding at a rate of just 0.70 goals per game during the 2025 league season.

This marks the second time a Louisville City goalkeeper has earned the honor, after Kyle Morton won it in 2022. LouCity's Ben Lundt also claimed the USL Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2020.

For Las, it is the second significant award of his career. The 23-year-old is in his second season with Louisville City, on loan from Austin FC of Major League Soccer. He earned the MLS Next Pro Goalkeeper of the Year honor in 2023 with Austin FC II before joining Louisville.

Las posted 10 shutouts in 26 league appearances for LouCity. He recorded 72 saves - with multiple saves in all but three of his appearances - and a 80 percent save rate.

His .70 goals-against average beat Rhode Island FC's Koke Vegas (0.86) and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds' Eric Dick (0.89) for the Golden Glove.

LouCity's defense conceded just 19 goals this season - the fewest in the USL Championship - marking the second-best defensive record in club history, behind only the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

Behind Las's play in goal, the boys in purple earned the No. 1 overall seed in the USL Championship Playoffs, which kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium versus Detroit City FC.

