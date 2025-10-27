Broadcast, Playoff Week Details Set for Riverhounds

Published on October 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







No. 4 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (12-10-7) will host fifth-seeded Hartford Athletic (13-12-5) in the USL Championship Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, at Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Shore.

The match will air live on SportsNet Pittsburgh and SNP+ in the Pittsburgh market and be streamed live via ESPN+. In the event coverage of Pittsburgh Penguins hockey runs long, the match will be show in its entirety on SNP+ and joined in progress on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Additional match information

- The Hounds and Hartford finished level on 44 points in the 2025 standings, but the Hounds were seeded higher by virtue of a head-to-head sweep in the regular season - a 1-0 win on March 22 in Pittsburgh and a 2-1 win on Sept. 20 in Hartford.

- This is the eighth consecutive season the Riverhounds have qualified for the USL Championship Playoffs. That is the longest such streak in team history, and the second-longest active streak in the league behind Louisville City FC (11 seasons).

- The winner of the match will advance to face the winner between No. 1 Louisville City FC and No. 8 Detroit City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The higher remaining seed will host, with the the date, time and TV information for the following weekend to be determined.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.