Oakland Roots Sports Club Will Not Renew Benny Feilhaber's Contract

Published on October 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland Roots Sports Club would like to thank Head Coach Benny Feilhaber for his time, commitment, and leadership this season. Since taking over midseason, Benny brought passion and professionalism to the job, helping strengthen the team's defensive performances early and guiding Peter Wilson's breakout campaign in the Golden Boot race.

"We are very grateful to Benny, he took over in a difficult spot midseason for our Club and made a substantial contribution to the team during his time here," said Oakland Roots President, Lindsay Barenz. "We thank him for his commitment to the job through the last whistle of the season and genuinely wish him all the best in his next chapter."

Coach Benny's contract ran through the end of the 2025 season and will not be renewed as the Club charts a new direction for the 2026 USL Championship campaign.

"It's been an honor to coach for Oakland Roots. They took a chance on me and gave me my first ever opportunity to coach at the first-team level," said Benny Feilhaber. "Thank you to all the staff and players for all the hard work and sacrifice. To the fans-thank you for accepting me as one of you. I will forever be a Root and hope I was able to make THE TOWN proud of their team."







