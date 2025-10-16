Roots Face New Mexico United in Final Road Game of 2025

Published on October 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland will play one more on the road in 2025. The club heads to Albuquerque this Sunday, October 19th for a 2 PM PT matinee fixture to close out their road schedule versus New Mexico United.

Roots are playing for pride at this point of the season, currently sitting tied for 10th place in the Western Conference with two games remaining. With victories from Orange County and Phoenix over the weekend, Roots have officially been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

But Oakland is chasing something else now.

With goals in his last six consecutive contests, Roots forward Peter Wilson has broken the all-time club record set by Óttar Magnús Karlsson in 2022 and is only two games shy of tying the USL Championship record set by Sporting KC II's Hadji Barry in 2018.

Wilson has been on an unprecedented offensive run to end the 2025 season, scoring 12 goals in his last 11 appearances to rocket up the league leaderboard. Wilson is now only one goal shy of a tie atop the race for the 2025 Golden Boot.

With two games remaining, the scoring championship would be a wonderful silver lining to the 2025 campaign.

Midseason acquisition Danny Trejo could also solidify his mark on the league Sunday. If Trejo makes an appearance it would represent the 100th USL Championship appearance of his career.

Following the match, Roots will return home to the Oakland Coliseum for one last celebration in front of the home fans as they set to face Lexington SC on Saturday, October 25th before sending the club off with a post-game fireworks show.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.