Reno Pro Soccer Awarded USL Championship Franchise

Published on October 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







RENO, Nev. - Reno Pro Soccer has been awarded a United Soccer League (USL) franchise and will launch a professional men's team in the USL Championship. The club intends to kick off in 2027 and is now accepting deposits for season tickets.

The club's home will be an $80 million, 6,000-seat stadium that will anchor a new sports and entertainment district at the former Jones West Ford site on Kietzke Lane. The development will be home to Reno's newest and most unique gathering space, offering a walkable district of restaurants, shopping, and bars, which will attract locals and tourists to the Kietzke corridor. Designed by TVS, the club plans to break ground on the stadium in early 2026 and expects it to open in 2027. Renderings are available at renoprosoccer.com.

"We're thrilled to welcome Reno Pro Soccer to the USL Championship at such a pivotal moment for American soccer," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer. "With the World Cup on the horizon, excitement around soccer in the U.S. has never been stronger. Reno Pro Soccer's arrival couldn't come at a better time. Backed by a committed local ownership group, a passionate sports community, and plans for a first-class stadium anchoring a new sports and entertainment district, Reno is poised to become one of the country's top soccer destinations."

In conjunction with the franchise announcement, Reno Pro Soccer is now accepting deposits for Season Ticket Memberships for its 2027 inaugural season. Deposits are $27 per seat, and supporters can reserve their spot at renoprosoccer.com.

"We're investing not only in a stadium but in Reno's future," said Lead Investor Todd Davis. "This project will bring new energy to our region, creating a destination for sports, entertainment, and community gatherings that reflect the pride and spirit of Northern Nevada."

In addition to Davis, Reno Pro Soccer is led by CEO and founder Wendy Damonte, Deputy CEO and Founder Bob Enzenberger, and former U.S. Men's National Team and MLS player John Doyle.

"Soccer brings people together, and that's what this project is all about," said Damonte. "We're building a place where families, fans, and visitors can share unforgettable experiences while helping fuel Reno's continued economic growth and further position it as a destination for both locals and visitors alike."

The USL is the largest and fastest-growing soccer organization in the country, with clubs in more than 200 communities across 46 states. It connects every level of the game, from youth and pre-professional to the professional leagues. The USL Championship is the league's top men's competition, featuring 24 teams. Reno Pro Soccer will face leading clubs like Detroit City FC and Louisville City FC and spark new regional rivalries with Sacramento Republic FC and Las Vegas Lights FC.

The club's name, crest, and colors will be unveiled in the coming months, shaped by fan input and reflecting the people and place that make up Northern Nevada. A series of listening sessions, interviews, and online polls will invite the community to help define the team's identity. Fans can learn more and participate at renoprosoccer.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.