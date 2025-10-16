Match Preview: Republic FC at Lexington Sporting Club

Published on October 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Overview: SAC @ LSC

Date: Friday, October 17

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Lexington Sporting Club Stadium (Lexington, Kentucky)

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40+ Smart TV app, ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC

The Indomitable Club hits the road for the final away match of the regular season, travelling to Kentucky to face Lexington SC. With three matches remaining, Republic FC have secured a spot at home in the playoffs. In its penultimate road match, Republic FC visited Hartford Athletic in an instant rematch of the USL Jägermeister Cup final.

Despite a strong performance and spirited comeback, the Quails failed to claim a point as Hartford capitalized on a restart and found a stoppage time winner. Even without a point, the match was punctuated by the team's resilience and depth featuring goals from Jack Gurr and Dominic Wanner.

Sitting second in the Western Conference, Republic FC own tiebreakers over the next three teams in the table. The Indomitable Club can close out a strong road campaign that has already created eight wins away from home.

With a post-season spot locked in, the final matches of the Regular Season will lock in the playoff picutre and seeding. In just over a week's time, Sacramento will know its first opponent and the path was to lifting its second Championship trophy.

Know Your Opponent - Lexington Sporting Club

The Kentucky side continues a tough stretch of matches against the top four sides in the Western Conference, failing to earn a point in any of them. Their last three outings were against first place Tulsa, third place New Mexico, and fourth place El Paso leaving Lexington in a tricky position placed just one point above the playoff line. With only two matches remaining and four points separating fifth and eighth place, each match for Lexington will feel like a final for the league debutant.

Despite this being Lexington's inaugural season in the USL Championship, the club has bolstered its squad with emboldened leadership and experience. Veteran midfielder Latif Blessing, a long-time MLS standout, has made over 150 top-flight appearances well as winning an MLS Cup with LAFC and the U.S Open Cup with Sporting Kansas. Since signing in August, Blessing has made three appearances as he works his way into the line-up, but his composure and his ability to dictate tempo make him an important player for the side.

Head-to-Head

Republic FC and Lexington have met just once, a tense hard-fought 0-0 earlier this July. Sacramento dominated the match, holding the majority of possession and recording 19. Despite going down to 10 men in the first half, the Kentucky side held firm to escape with a point. This weekend's matchup offers a chance to finish the season strong building momentum while Lexington will be fighting to stay above the playoff line in front of their home fans.







