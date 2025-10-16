Lexington SC Prepares for Final Regular Season Home Match, Could Clinch Playoffs Saturday

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington SC's final home match of the regular season takes place Friday night vs. Sacramento Republic FC, and by the end of the weekend, it could potentially clinch the first playoff berth in club history.

To do so, two things need to happen:

1) LSC must beat Sacramento

2) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC must lose to Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday

Lexington has been stellar at home in USL Championship play dating back to May 24, posting a 5W-1L-2D record with a +5 goal differential.

The two sides played to a 0-0 draw in Sactown back on July 19, a match in which LSC played down a man for 53 minutes plus stoppage time and still stifled the No. 2 seed in the West.

As things currently stand, seventh-place Lexington would play Sacramento again in the first round of the USL Championship Playoffs. On Thursday, the league predicted Lexington to finish sixth in the conference which would likely set up another trip to Albuquerque to face New Mexico United.

Lexington's inaugural USL Championship season comes down to its final two matches - Friday's match in the Bluegrass and next Saturday's trip to Oakland.

It's time to Storm the Stables one last time in 2025.

Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 6 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING SACRAMENTO

Sacramento Republic FC is locked into a top four spot in the West and could potentially secure the No. 2 seed with a win and a New Mexico loss this weekend.

Republic FC is coming off back-to-back matches against Hartford Athletic, one of which was the Jägermeister Cup final. Sacramento lost both matches and is 2W-3L-1D over its last six matches in all competitions.

Russell Cicerone leads his side in goals with eight, a feat he has habitually accomplished throughout his prolific nine-year USL Championship career. The 37-year-old veteran playmaker RoRo Lopéz leads SAC with five assists while three of his teammates each have four.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Lexington SC is 6W-3L-5D at home this season, earning a total of 23 points at Lexington SC Stadium. Sacramento has put up similar numbers away from home, posting a 7W-6L-1D record as the visitors and capturing 22 points.

BEANIE + POSTER GIVEAWAY

The first 250 fans through the gates Friday night will receive a free LSC squad poster. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will also get a green Lexington SC beanie.

PREMATCH CONCERT

Local country music artist Sydney Adams will perform from 5-5:45 p.m. in the Lexington SC Stadium Fan Zone.

HOW TO WATCH

Tickets to the match are available here. The match will be broadcast locally on FOX56 and streamed nationally on CBS Sports Golazo Network.







