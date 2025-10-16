Lexington SC Prepares for Final Regular Season Home Match, Could Clinch Playoffs Saturday
Published on October 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington SC's final home match of the regular season takes place Friday night vs. Sacramento Republic FC, and by the end of the weekend, it could potentially clinch the first playoff berth in club history.
To do so, two things need to happen:
1) LSC must beat Sacramento
2) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC must lose to Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday
Lexington has been stellar at home in USL Championship play dating back to May 24, posting a 5W-1L-2D record with a +5 goal differential.
The two sides played to a 0-0 draw in Sactown back on July 19, a match in which LSC played down a man for 53 minutes plus stoppage time and still stifled the No. 2 seed in the West.
As things currently stand, seventh-place Lexington would play Sacramento again in the first round of the USL Championship Playoffs. On Thursday, the league predicted Lexington to finish sixth in the conference which would likely set up another trip to Albuquerque to face New Mexico United.
Lexington's inaugural USL Championship season comes down to its final two matches - Friday's match in the Bluegrass and next Saturday's trip to Oakland.
It's time to Storm the Stables one last time in 2025.
Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 6 p.m. ET.
SCOUTING SACRAMENTO
Sacramento Republic FC is locked into a top four spot in the West and could potentially secure the No. 2 seed with a win and a New Mexico loss this weekend.
Republic FC is coming off back-to-back matches against Hartford Athletic, one of which was the Jägermeister Cup final. Sacramento lost both matches and is 2W-3L-1D over its last six matches in all competitions.
Russell Cicerone leads his side in goals with eight, a feat he has habitually accomplished throughout his prolific nine-year USL Championship career. The 37-year-old veteran playmaker RoRo Lopéz leads SAC with five assists while three of his teammates each have four.
STAT OF THE MATCH
Lexington SC is 6W-3L-5D at home this season, earning a total of 23 points at Lexington SC Stadium. Sacramento has put up similar numbers away from home, posting a 7W-6L-1D record as the visitors and capturing 22 points.
BEANIE + POSTER GIVEAWAY
The first 250 fans through the gates Friday night will receive a free LSC squad poster. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will also get a green Lexington SC beanie.
PREMATCH CONCERT
Local country music artist Sydney Adams will perform from 5-5:45 p.m. in the Lexington SC Stadium Fan Zone.
HOW TO WATCH
Tickets to the match are available here. The match will be broadcast locally on FOX56 and streamed nationally on CBS Sports Golazo Network.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 16, 2025
- Republic FC to Open 2025 Playoffs on November 2 at Home on National TV - Sacramento Republic FC
- Legion FC's Ramiz Hamouda Selected by USA for 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup - Birmingham Legion FC
- Lexington SC Prepares for Final Regular Season Home Match, Could Clinch Playoffs Saturday - Lexington Sporting Club
- 2025 Club Awards Voting Commences - Charleston Battery
- San Antonio FC Falls to Orange County Sc, 1-0 - San Antonio FC
- Orange County SC Crosses Playoff Line on Last Minute Stunner to Defeat San Antonio FC 1-0 - Orange County SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington SC Prepares for Final Regular Season Home Match, Could Clinch Playoffs Saturday
- Defining Lexington SC's Playoff Picture with Two Matches to Play
- Lexington Sporting Club Falls to El Paso Locomotive FC
- McCain Scores Late to Lift Lexington Sporting Club to 1-1 Draw with Carolina Ascent FC
- Lexington SC to Host El Paso Locomotive with a Magic Number of Eight