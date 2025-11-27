Lexington Sporting Club Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Lexington SC is kicking off the holiday season with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals!

Whether you're shopping for the LSC fans in your life or planning your next visit to Lexington SC Stadium, this is the best time of the year to take advantage of unbeatable pricing and limited time offers.

These deals run from Thursday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET through Monday, Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Merch Discounts

Fans can enjoy 30% off site-wide at shop.lexsporting.com (Exclusions apply: women's kits and Peter Millar products.)

Additionally, we will be offering 60% off all clearance items!

As a bonus, for every $100 you spend, you'll receive a $10 LSC team store gift card valid from Dec. 26-Jan. 31, 2026.

Ticket Deal

Enjoy a special holiday weekend offer on LSC ONE Memberships, the brand-new season ticket plan covering the men's and women's professional teams. All weekend long fans can save 20% on memberships when they select seats in the East Sideline, North Endline or Supporters Sections. That's 31 home matches at a can't-miss price!

To learn more about LSC ONE and to secure your membership click here.

We can't wait to welcome you back to The Stables in 2026!

For questions regarding ticketing, please email our ticketing department at tickets@lexsporting.com or call the ticket office at (859) 201-3932 and our team will follow up when offices reopen on Monday.







