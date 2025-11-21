Lexington SC Women Can Make History on Saturday at Tampa Bay Sun FC

TAMPA, Fla. - History is on the line as the Lexington Sporting Club women are a win or draw away from setting the all-time Gainbridge Super League record for the longest unbeaten streak. They will look to do so against the last-place Tampa Bay Sun FC.

LSC's immaculate run dates back to the 2024/25 season finale, a 3-3 draw vs. DC Power FC. Since that match, the club has posted a 5W-0L-5D record in the current campaign and has rolled opponents while doing so.

The Gals in Green continue to lead the league in goals scored (23), shots (149), fewest goals allowed (8) and are tied for most clean sheets (5).

Additionally, through 10 matches this season, Lexington has won the possession battle seven times and either led or tied the opposition in shots on target seven times.

To nobody's surprise given the numbers, Lexington still sits in first place in the Gainbridge Super League standings, three points clear of Fort Lauderdale United FC with a match in hand.

Tampa Bay Sun FC is the only club Lexington has yet to face this season, creating an intriguing matchup with a league record on the line.

Kickoff from Suncoast Credit Union Field is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING TAMPA BAY

Through 10 matches played, Tampa Bay Sun FC has looked like a shell of its 2024/25 league champion self. The club enters Saturday with a 1W-3L-6D record and rounds out the Gainbridge Super League standings.

The defensive end has been a source of strength for the Florida faction as the side has only conceded 14 times, tied for the third-best mark in the league. However, it has only managed to score on 11 occasions, tied for the worst mark in the league.

At home, Tampa is 0W-1L-2D with three goals scored and three allowed.

Sydny Nasello and Carlee Giammona lead the club with three goals apiece while Nasello and Sabrina McNeill lead Tampa Bay with three assists.

STAT(S) OF THE MATCH

1. Of course, the longest unbeaten streak in Gainbridge Super League history is the focal point of the match. With a result, LSC moves to 12 unbeaten on the bounce, a new league record.

2. Lexington is the only club with six players to bag multiple goals (Addie McCain, Catherine Barry, Sarah Griffith, Shea Moyer, Emina Ekić, McKenzie Weinert). No other club in the league has more than four.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream nationally on Peacock.







