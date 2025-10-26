The LSC Men's 2025 Season Draws to a Close in Oakland
Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The 2025 season drew to a close Saturday night for the Lexington Sporting Club men's squad with a 3-0 defeat to Oakland Roots SC.
Lexington was forced to play catch-up early after Oakland opened the scoring in the 19 ¬Â² minute. Peter Wilson bagged the goal, clinching the USL Championship's Golden Boot title with the score.
The possession stats favored LSC throughout the match as the club immediately began throwing numbers forward.
Michael Adedokun was subbed on at halftime and Braudílio Rodrigues came on shortly thereafter, two changes resulting in every attacking option on the pitch for Terry Boss.
As Lexington continued to commit numbers to the attack, it was eventually caught out of possession following a giveaway. Oakland doubled its lead in the 82 ¬Â² minute, then found a third in the 89 ¬Â² minute.
The final whistle not only signaled the end of the match, but also the end of the 2025 season for LSC as the loss eliminated the Greens from playoff contention.
Lexington finished the season in ninth place in the Western Conference, missing the playoffs by one point.
GOALS
19 ¬Â² OAK: Peter Wilson (assist: Wolfgang Prentice)
82 ¬Â² OAK: Wolfgang Prentice (assist: Camden Riley)
89 ¬Â² OAK: Faysal Bettache (assist: Peter Wilson)
LINEUPS
LEX: Logan Ketterer, Jacob Greene, Kendall Burks, Joe Hafferty, Alfredo Midence (66 ¬Â² Braudílio Rodrigues), Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino (45 ¬Â² Michael Adedokun), Marcus Epps, Latif Blessing, Forster Ajago, Cory Burke
OAK: Raphael Spiegel, Kai Greene (68 ¬Â² Jurgen Damm), Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili, Camden Riley, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Tyler Gibson, Daniel Gomez, Faysal Bettache, Wolfgang Prentice (88 ¬Â² Morey Doner), Peter Wilson (90+1 ¬Â² Emmanuel Johnson)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 25, 2025
- Republic FC Honors Rodrigo Lopez in 2025 Regular Season Finale - Sacramento Republic FC
- Indy Eleven Finish the Season Just Outside the Playoffs - Indy Eleven
- Rising to Face El Paso Locomotive FC in Western Conference Quarterfinals - Phoenix Rising FC
- The LSC Men's 2025 Season Draws to a Close in Oakland - Lexington Sporting Club
- FC Tulsa Clinches Dominant 3-0 Win Over Switchbacks to Close Regular Season on a High - FC Tulsa
- Rowdies Season Ends in Draw with Detroit - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rising Clinches Playoff Berth with 0-0 Result - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rising Secure Playoff Spot, Enter The Postseason On Three-Match Unbeaten Run - Phoenix Rising FC
- LouCity Caps off Historic Regular Season with Dominant Win Over Hartford - Louisville City FC
- Deadlock with Phoenix Secures Home Playoff - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hounds Draw with Phoenix to Clinch Home Playoff - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rising Secures Playoff Spot with 0-0 Draw Against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Drop Regular Season Finale, Secure Home Playoff Match - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Playoff Spot in Hand, El Paso Locomotive FC Drop Regular Season Finale - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Fall to FC Tulsa on the Road - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Hartford Athletic Falls 1-0 to Louisville City in Regular Season Finale - Hartford Athletic
- Loudoun United FC Prep for Playoffs after Falling to North Carolina FC - Loudoun United FC
- Battery Cap Regular Season with 2-1 Win over Birmingham, Set New Club Wins Record - Charleston Battery
- El Paso Locomotive FC to Host Phoenix Rising FC on November 1 in Opening Round of 2025 USL Championship Playoffs - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Birmingham Legion FC's Season Concludes with Loss at Charleston - Birmingham Legion FC
- NCFC finishes the regular season with three points - North Carolina FC
- Hartford Athletic Club Pro Danny Barrera Named Head Coach of Upcoming USL W League Team - Hartford Athletic
- San Antonio FC Forward Juan Agudelo to Retire Following 2025 Season - San Antonio FC
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Miami FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Detroit City FC Faces Tampa Bay with Playoff Hopes on the Line - Detroit City FC
- New Mexico United Close Regular Season in Style with 2-1 Win Over Rhode Island FC - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- The LSC Men's 2025 Season Draws to a Close in Oakland
- LSC Takes On Oakland Roots SC In 2025 Finale With Playoff Implications On The Line
- How Lexington SC Can Clinch a Playoff Spot in the Final Weekend of the Season
- Marcus Epps, Blaine Ferri Receive Week 33 Team of the Week Honors
- Lexington SC Draws Sacramento Republic FC In 2025 Home Finale, 2-2