The LSC Men's 2025 Season Draws to a Close in Oakland

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The 2025 season drew to a close Saturday night for the Lexington Sporting Club men's squad with a 3-0 defeat to Oakland Roots SC.

Lexington was forced to play catch-up early after Oakland opened the scoring in the 19 ¬Â² minute. Peter Wilson bagged the goal, clinching the USL Championship's Golden Boot title with the score.

The possession stats favored LSC throughout the match as the club immediately began throwing numbers forward.

Michael Adedokun was subbed on at halftime and Braudílio Rodrigues came on shortly thereafter, two changes resulting in every attacking option on the pitch for Terry Boss.

As Lexington continued to commit numbers to the attack, it was eventually caught out of possession following a giveaway. Oakland doubled its lead in the 82 ¬Â² minute, then found a third in the 89 ¬Â² minute.

The final whistle not only signaled the end of the match, but also the end of the 2025 season for LSC as the loss eliminated the Greens from playoff contention.

Lexington finished the season in ninth place in the Western Conference, missing the playoffs by one point.

GOALS

19 ¬Â² OAK: Peter Wilson (assist: Wolfgang Prentice)

82 ¬Â² OAK: Wolfgang Prentice (assist: Camden Riley)

89 ¬Â² OAK: Faysal Bettache (assist: Peter Wilson)

LINEUPS

LEX: Logan Ketterer, Jacob Greene, Kendall Burks, Joe Hafferty, Alfredo Midence (66 ¬Â² Braudílio Rodrigues), Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino (45 ¬Â² Michael Adedokun), Marcus Epps, Latif Blessing, Forster Ajago, Cory Burke

OAK: Raphael Spiegel, Kai Greene (68 ¬Â² Jurgen Damm), Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili, Camden Riley, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Tyler Gibson, Daniel Gomez, Faysal Bettache, Wolfgang Prentice (88 ¬Â² Morey Doner), Peter Wilson (90+1 ¬Â² Emmanuel Johnson)







