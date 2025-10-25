Detroit City FC Faces Tampa Bay with Playoff Hopes on the Line

St. Petersburg, FL - Detroit City Football Club concludes the 2025 USL Championship regular season this weekend with a critical Eastern Conference matchup against Tampa Bay Rowdies. The kickoff from Al Lang Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV), with an additional live radio stream available on SiriusXM FC Channel 157. For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Detroit City enters this final match off a 1-1 draw at Charleston Battery on Saturday evening. It was an unusually quiet first half from both sides. Charleston would break the deadlock in the 65th minute with a strike from MD Myers. It would be a minute later that would see Ryan Williams on the attack, feeding the ball to Jay Chapman in the attacking third, and with a pass to Ates Diouf on the edge of the box, he would launch the shot into the back of the net, leveling the match and seeing the points shared.

The draw would not be enough to clinch a playoff spot, so only a win will definitively decide Detroit City's playoff fate this weekend. The simplest way for Detroit to lock in at least one more game for the 2025 season would be to win against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. A draw would see DCFC hoping Indy Eleven doesn't pick up three points in its match at Orange County on Saturday night.

