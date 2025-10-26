Indy Eleven Finish the Season Just Outside the Playoffs

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Irvine, Calif. - Indy Eleven closed its 2025 USL Championship regular season on Saturday night with a 2-1 defeat to Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium. Entering the match with an opportunity to secure a postseason berth, the Boys in Blue produced an organized and competitive performance throughout the opening half. After conceding in the 23rd minute, Indy responded 12 minutes later when Romario Williams converted a well-placed assist from Aodhan Quinn to level the score at 1-1 heading into halftime.

The second half featured a balanced contest, with both sides generating moments in the attacking third while defensive structures remained disciplined. Indy made several tactical adjustments through substitutions to pursue a potential match-winning result, and the group maintained the level required in a must-win scenario deep into regulation.

However, Orange County found the decisive breakthrough in the 90th minute. The result ends Indy Eleven's pursuit of a third-consecutive trip to the USL Championship Playoffs, marking a narrow conclusion to the 2025 regular season campaign.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 1:2 Orange County SC

Sat., Oct. 25, 2025 - 10:00 p.m.

Championship Stadium | Irvine, Calif.

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 64 degrees

Attendance: 5,000

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 10-15-5 (-8), 35 pts; #9 in Eastern Conference

Orange County SC: 10-11-9 (-1), 39 pts; #7 in Western Conference

Scoring Summary

OC - Latinovich (Hegardt) 23'

IND - Williams (Quinn) 36'

OC - Sylla (Kone) 90'+1

Discipline Summary

IND - Williams (caution) 45'+3

IND - Blake (caution) 48'

IND - Ofeimu (caution) 72'

OC - Latinovich (caution) 80'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa (Hayden White 85'), Brian Schaefer, Ben Ofeimu, Joseph Zalinsky, James Murphy (Elvis Amoh 67'/Edward Kizza 85'), Aodhan Quinn, Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Bruno Rendón, Romario Williams

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Josh O'Brien, Patrick Hogan, Luke Pruter, Brem Soumaoro,

Orange County SC Line-Up: Colin Shutler, Ryan Doghman, Vuk Latinovich, Nico Benalcázar, Malik Pinto, Christopher Hegardt, Stephen Kelly, Kevin Partida (Mouhamadou War 69'), Bryce Jamison (Cameron Dunbar 90'), Ethan Zubak (Cheick Kone 90'), Tristan Trager (Ousmane Sylla 69')

Orange County SC Subs Not Used: Tyson Espy, Roberto Molina, Gavin Karam, Tetsuya Kadono, Ashton Miles







