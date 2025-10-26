Switchbacks FC Fall to FC Tulsa on the Road

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in action at FC Tulsa

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC drop on the road to FC Tulsa, 3-0.

In the first half, the Switchbacks registered eight shots while holding 62% possession and a 76.4% passing accuracy. Tulsa opened the scoring in the 10' when #21 Alexander Dalou, positioned on the right side of the 18-yard box, headed a ball from midfield across the goal line to find #10 Kalil ElMedkhar, who connected with a flying header to put Tulsa ahead. Colorado Springs was unable to find the back of the net in the first half, heading into halftime trailing 1-0.

In the 57' #9 Taylor Calheira found the back of the net from the top left of the six-yard box, placing his shot into the right corner of the goal. Calheira struck again in the 79' with a similar finish from the right side of the six-yard box, shooting past the Colorado Springs defense to solidify the win for Tulsa.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (8) TUL: Johan Peñaranda (0)

Goals: COS: N/A TUL: ElMedkhar (A: Dalou)(10'), Calheira (57'), Calheira (A: Sousa)(79')

YC:COS: O'Connor-Ward (48') TUL: Ian (40'), Stauffer (62'), Batista (66'), ElMedkhar (84')

