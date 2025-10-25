San Antonio FC Forward Juan Agudelo to Retire Following 2025 Season

October 25, 2025

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC forward Juan Agudelo has announced his retirement from professional soccer at the end of the 2025 season, with Saturday's home match against El Paso Locomotive FC marking the final regular-season match of his career.

"Fútbol gave me everything I have today, including a beautiful family, amazing friends, unforgettable memories and lessons that shaped me as a man," said Agudelo. "As I look at photos of my career, I think of the real moments that remind me of so many emotions: adversity, battles, sacrifices, tears, joy, passion, love, immaturity, and growth. I gave fútbol my all for 15 beautiful years, and in return, it gave me more than I could ever ask for. I am forever grateful."

Agudelo joined San Antonio ahead of the club's 2024 campaign. In his two seasons in the Alamo City, he saw action in 56 matches, tallying 12 goals for the club and five assists in 3,608 minutes of play. Three of the striker's goals came in the USL Jägermeister Cup earlier this season, tying him for most goals scored in the competition. Prior to signing with SAFC, Agudelo spent two seasons with Birmingham Legion FC in USL Championship, where he recorded 15 goals and 13 assists in 71 matches across all competitions.

Originally from Manizales, Colombia, Agudelo moved to the United States at age 7 and went on to represent the United States men's national team, recording 28 caps from 2010-18. In 2010, he scored his first international goal in his senior team debut against South Africa at 17 years old, becoming the youngest scorer in national team history at the time. The forward also represented the United States at multiple youth international levels, including his participation in the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"I want to congratulate Juan on an amazing and successful career," said SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. "He accomplished incredible things in his time in the major leagues here in United States and overseas in Europe, as well as with our national team. We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."

The 32-year-old began his professional career in 2010 with the New York Red Bulls in MLS. He then moved on to play for MLS sides Chivas USA (2012-13), New England Revolution (2013-19), Inter Miami CF (2020) and Minnesota United FC (2021). Over the course of his 11 years in MLS, Agudelo amassed 48 goals and 16 assists in 242 matches. During the 2014 season, he spent time on loan with first-division Dutch club FC Utrecht from Stoke City in the English Premier League, recording 3 goals and 3 assists in 14 matches.

Saturday's match against El Paso Locomotive FC at 7:30 p.m. CT will include a post-match recognition to celebrate Agudelo's career with SAFC. San Antonio has a chance to claim a USL Championship playoff berth and the 2025 Copa Tejas trophy against its intrastate rival.







