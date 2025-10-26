El Paso Locomotive FC to Host Phoenix Rising FC on November 1 in Opening Round of 2025 USL Championship Playoffs
Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - With Phoenix Rising FC's draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC, El Paso Locomotive FC have secured a home playoff match at Southwest University Park for the first time since 2021. They will take on Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. MT with the winner taking on FC Tulsa or the eighth seed.
Locomotive's opening round playoff match is presented by GECU. The match can be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App.
To secure your ticket for next Saturday's match and other potential home playoff matches, click here to find out more information.
Los Locos have enjoyed a successful 2025 campaign scoring the most goals in a single season in club history (60). They now hope to carry this momentum into the postseason and advance for the first time since 2020.
Phoenix Rising FC enter the playoffs as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Locomotive earned two draws against Phoenix this season with both featuring three-goal comebacks for the road team.
For the best prices and priority seating to every Locomotive home match in 2026, become a Season Ticket Member today! Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 Season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets or calling (915) 235-GOAL.
