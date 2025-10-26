Loudoun United FC Prep for Playoffs after Falling to North Carolina FC
Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club falls to North Carolina FC in the USL Championship regular-season finale in a 1-0 loss at Segra Field.
Match Summary
Loudoun United Football Club finishes the USL Championship with a record of 12-12-6 and 42 points following a 1-0 loss to North Carolina FC. Due to match results around the league, Loudoun United will hit the road to take on North Carolina FC again, this time in the first round of the USL Championship Playoffs at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC, next weekend. The Red-and-White dominated the first half of play at Segra Field, tallying 10 shots (two on target) in the first 45 minutes compared to North Carolina's two shots. Loudoun United's best chance came from Florian Valot in the first half stoppage time with a header inside the box. Despite a high volume of chances, Loudoun United was unable to find the back of the net, and the teams would head to the locker room at halftime in a 0-0 stalemate.
North Carolina FC opened the scoring off a corner kick in the 58th minute of play when Louis Perez's cross came into the box and found the head of Oalex Anderson, then the back of the Loudoun United net. The Red-and-White kept up the pressure, subbing on fresh forwards Abdellatif Aboukoura and Riley Bidois to try and find the equalizer. Despite last-chance efforts from Bidois, Aboukoura, Kwame Awuah, and Pedro Santos, Loudoun United was unable to get a tying goal, and the final whistle would blow in a 1-0 finish in favor of North Carolina.
Thoughts from the Club
Head Coach Ryan Martin on the club's first-ever playoff match next weekend:
"Yeah, it's win or go home. We've got to take all the lessons we've picked up across the 30 matches in regular-season play and put them to good use. We are going to go on the road, push ourselves forward, overcome adversity, and try to come out with a result."
Notes
Loudoun United FC will hit the road for Round 1 of the USL Championship Playoffs, facing off against North Carolina FC at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC. Date and Time to be determined.
