El Paso Locomotive FC Drop Regular Season Finale, Secure Home Playoff Match
Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC fell 5-2 in their regular season finale against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field on Saturday night but clinched a home playoff match next weekend with Phoenix Rising FC's draw.
Los Locos started quickly with Amando Moreno flicking home a cross from Eric Calvillo seven minutes in. The Locomotive defense was under attack after that, however, with the hosts finding the back of the net three times before the break.
San Antonio stretched their lead to three in the 53rd minute, but Christian Sorto pulled one back less than a minute later for El Paso. Locomotive finished the match controlling 63 percent of possession but could not overcome the early deficit.
GAME NOTES
Amando Moreno scored his tenth goal in the regular season and his 50th in the USL Championship overall.
Eric Calvillo recorded his first multi-assist game for Locomotive tonight pushing his regular season total up to four, good for second on the squad behind Gabi Torres (7).
Christian Sorto scored his third goal of the season for Los Locos.
FORECAST: 75ºF, clear
SCORING SUMMARY
ELP - Amando Moreno 7' (Eric Calvillo), Christian Sorto 54' (Calvillo)
SA - Santiago Patiño 9' (Mitchell Taintor), Luke Haakenson 22' (Alexis Souahy), Tony Alfaro (OG) 35', Nicky Hernandez 53' (Jorge Hernández), Mitchell Taintor 86' (Hernández)
LINEUPS
ELP - (3-4-3) Jahmali Waite (Sebastian Mora-Mora 90'+1'), Robert Coronado, Tony Alfaro (Wahab Ackwei 45'), Kofi Twumasi, Ricky Ruiz, Frank Daroma (Andy Cabrera 81'), Eric Calvillo-C, Memo Diaz (Alvaro Quezada 45'), Gabi Torres (Emiliano Rodriguez 60'), Christian Sorto, Amando Moreno
Subs Not Used: Bryan Romero, Beto Avila
SA - (4-2-3-1) Richard Sánchez, Nelson Flores, Mitchell Taintor, Alexis Souahy, Rece Buckmaster, Almir Soto (Landry Walker 71'), Lucio Berrón (Mohamed Omar 45'), Luke Haakenson (Abdi Salim 86'), Jorge Hernández, Nicky Hernandez (Diogo Pacheco 71'), Santiago Patiño (Alex Greive 45')
Subs Not Used: Daniel Namani, Leonardo Jauregui, Harvey Neville, Jimmy Medranda
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
ELP - Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 21', Frank Daroma (Yellow) 32', Amando Moreno (Yellow) 38'
SA - Lucio Berrón (Yellow) 27', Luke Haakenson (Yellow) 45'+2', Nicky Hernandez (Yellow) 89'
MATCH STATS: ELP | SA
GOALS: 2|5
ASSISTS: 2|4
POSSESSION: 63|37
SHOTS: 12|8
SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|6
SAVES: 2|3
FOULS: 20|20
OFFSIDES: 2|1
CORNERS: 4|4
UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC begin the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs as the four seed facing off against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Click here for playoff ticketing information. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App.
