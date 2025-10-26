Hartford Athletic Club Pro Danny Barrera Named Head Coach of Upcoming USL W League Team

Hartford, CT - Hartford Athletic is excited to announce that club-pro Danny Barrera will be leading next year's W-League team as Head Coach.

Earlier this year, the club announced intentions to join the USL W League in the summer of 2026. The W League is the nation's premier pre-professional women's league, providing a pipeline between elite youth clubs, collegiate teams and the professional arena. The goal of the USL W League is to create more opportunities for women to play at the elite level, while also allowing collegiate players to maintain their NCAA eligibility. As such, all games take place in the summer, from the beginning of May to the end of June, with playoffs running through July.

As of 2025, the USL W League consisted of more than 90 clubs competing in over 25 states.

General Manager and Head Coach of Hartford Athletic men's first team, Brendan Burke said "Bringing a women's team to Hartford is a huge moment for our club and our community. The USL W League gives us an incredible platform to grow the game, inspire the next generation, and showcase top-level women's soccer right here in Connecticut. We can't wait for fans to experience this new era of Hartford Athletic."

Barrera joined Hartford Athletic partway through the club's inaugural season in 2019 and remained with the team until his retirement at the end of the 2024 season. In his five and a half years with the Green & Blue, the Bogotá, Colombia native set countless All-Time Club Records, including appearances (150), minutes (10,7773), goals (17, which was just this season beaten by Mamadou Dieng) and assists (34). In 2021, which was widely considered to be his best year with the club, Barrera became the first Hartford Athletic player to be named to the USL All-League First Team, following a season that saw him score eight goals and lead the league with 12 assists.

Since retiring at the age of 34 with 15 years of professional experience under his belt, Barrera has remained with Hartford Athletic, working in the Academy as coach and Director of Player Experience and Development. Barrera largely credited Hartford Athletic with preparing him for this transition to the next level of coaching.

Barrera plans to use that understanding and experience to create an elite training environment for his USL W League team. He said that players will be treated as professionals and have access to the best resources and training environments.

"My vision is to create a pathway for girls in Connecticut and the Northeast - a place where they feel like they can come and train at a very high level and be prepared for the next step in their journey," he said.

In addition to providing a top-tier level of soccer, the USL W League aims to promote increased opportunities for women within the beautiful game and to support the growth of women's soccer at all levels. Barrera's vision for his team has a similar goal.

"Danny has given so much to Hartford Athletic over the years, both on and off the field. Watching his transition from club pro to Academy leader, and now to W League head coach, has been incredible to experience." said Chief Operating Officer, Michele Roux. "We're excited about this next chapter for him and what it means for women's soccer development in our community."

Barrera added that Hartford Athletic is special in its alignment and coordination between the club's youth academy and first team. Adding a pre-professional women's team to the ranks will give younger female athletes accessible role models to look up to, inspiring the next generation of the USL W League players.

"It's exciting that we're investing in the women's game, especially when we have a youth academy for girls. [It gives them] something to look up to," he said.

Barrera ended with a message for prospective players.

"Be ready to work. And enjoy yourself," he said. "Come here and you will be better after the season than you were when you came in. That I can guarantee."

Hartford Athletic will be hosting open tryouts for the women's first team on December 15, 16th and 18th. Stay tuned for further announcements, schedules, season tickets and more.







