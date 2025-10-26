Birmingham Legion FC's Season Concludes with Loss at Charleston

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC huddle during the season finale

MT. PLEASANT, SC - Despite grabbing a lead just a few minutes after kickoff, Birmingham Legion FC was not able to hold on to the early lead Saturday evening. A controversial red card and ensuing penalty ended up being the difference as the Three Sparks fall at the Charleston Battery, 2-1, to conclude the 2025 USL Championship season.

"I thought the guys gave everything tonight," said Legion FC coach Mark Briggs. "We started the first 15 minutes really well, but then we gave a little too much respect to Charleston and backed off them. We spoke about that at halftime and came out in the second half and put them under pressure, but then a referee's decision took the wind out of our sails."

Legion FC defender Phanuel Kavita was sent off in the 53rd minute after he was called for a foul in the box on Charleston forward Cal Jennings. It marked just the second time this season that a Birmingham player received a red card and the first since midfielder Sam McIllhatton's against Rhode Island FC on May 14.

"I need to see another angle of it, but from where I was, I thought it was a poor decision," Briggs said of the red card. "You're playing one of the best teams in all of the league and you're forced to go a man down, but credit to our guys, I thought they met the adversity and played really well after it. The attitude they showed was first class."

Following the foul, Jennings converted from the spot to give the home side its first and only lead of the match as Legion FC was unable to find an equalizer while playing with 10 men.

Making his first start in nine matches, Preston Tabort Etaka rewarded his coach's decision by putting Legion FC up 1-0 in the sixth minute. The Cameroonian forward took advantage of a misplayed header by Charleston defender Joey Akpunonu on a long pass from AJ Paterson and chipped the ball over a rushing Luis Zamudio for his first goal of the 2025 campaign.

"Preston was one of our better players," said Briggs. "He didn't stop running all night long night and was a constant threat. He really showed his quality. It's hard when you haven't started in so long to then step in and show that type of performance"

The Battery would equalize in the 34th minute Nanan Houssou finishing at the back post on a cross from Aaron Molloy. It was the only goal allowed from the run of play it what was otherwise a good club and professional debut for Legion FC goalkeeper Trevor McMullen, who made a pair of saves and won his only duel.

"Trevor has been with us for a few months and has trained well every single day, so we wanted to reward him with a start," explained Briggs. "I thought he was absolutely excellent in going up against a team with Charleston's firepower. He stepped in to not only make saves, but communicate with the backline and show quality in possession. I'm really proud of Trevor."

For the match, Charleston outshot Legion FC 13-4, however only had a 4-3 advantage in attempts on target, despite 10 of those shot occurring in Birmingham's box.

Legion FC was forced to make an early substitution in the 20th minute with midfielder Enzo Martinez coming on for Sam Shashoua, who picked up an apparent injury. Saturday marked the return to action for Maliek Howell, who came on for Dawson McCartney in the 75th minute. It was the Birmingham defenders first match since his start against Hartford Athletic on August 9.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHDAY 30

1ST HALF

2ND HALF

FINAL

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (5W-13L-12D | 27 PTS) 1 0 1

CHARLESTON BATTERY (19W-6L-5D | 62 PTS) 1 1 2

LINEUPS

BHM: McMullen - GK, Daley (Centeno 45'), Rufe, Kavita - C, Paterson, Travis, McIllhatton, McCartney (Howell 75'), Shashoua (Martinez 20'), Tabort Etaka, Damus (Saucedo 75')

CHS: Zamudio - GK, Blackstock (Dossantos 87'), Akponuno (Rubin 45'), Archer - C, Martinez (Segbers 69'), Houssou, Molloy, Rodriguez, Myers, Kelly (Smith 45'), Jennings (Edwards 90+3')

GOALS

BHM: Tabort Etaka 6'

CHS: Houssou 34'; Jennings (Penalty) 55'

DISCIPLINE

BHM: Kavita (Red) 53'; Saucedo (Yellow) 79'

CHS: Rubin (Yellow) 72'; Jennings (Yellow) 88'

NEXT UP

With the 2025 USL-C season now concluded, Briggs and Legion FC are set to embark on what is sure to be a busy offseason as the work begins for 2026 and return to the postseason.

"We're disappointed with how this season went and that ultimately falls on me," Briggs noted. "Once I learn from the things that have happened this year, we'll begin to piece together a team this offseason that will make our fans in this community excited."

