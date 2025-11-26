Birmingham Legion FC Announces Initial End of Season Roster Update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Birmingham Legion FC today confirms its initial roster decisions as the club looks ahead to the 2026 season. These decisions reflect the natural evolution of the team as contracts conclude, loan periods end, and the club evaluates its competitive and strategic priorities for the year ahead.

The club confirms that contract options for the 2026 season have not been exercised on Ethan Kos, Edwin Laszo, Erik Centeno, Kameron Lacey, Lucca Dourado, and Moses Mensah.

In addition, several players will enter free agency at the conclusion of their current deals. Maliek Howell, Stephen Turnbull, and Preston Tabort Etaka are out of contract and will not return for 2026.

Two loan players will return to their parent clubs following the end of the 2025 season, with Tiago Suarez returning to New England Revolution (MLS) and Jackson Travis returning to the Colorado Rapids (MLS).

Long time Legion FC goalkeeper Trevor Spangenberg has retired from professional soccer at the conclusion of the 2025 season. At Trevor's request, the club is keeping this moment low profile while expressing gratitude for his years of service and leadership.

These updates mark the first phase of Legion FC's offseason planning as the club builds toward a competitive and ambitious 2026 roster. The club remains in active discussions with several players regarding potential returns and is currently negotiating additional contracts. Further roster moves and announcements will follow in the coming weeks.

Legion FC extends heartfelt thanks to all departing players for their commitment, effort, and impact on the Birmingham community.







