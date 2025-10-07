Turnbull, Paterson Highlight Week 31 USL Championship Team of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The backline stepped up in a big way as Birmingham Legion FC achieved four points over the course of four days with a 1-1 draw against North Carolina FC last Wednesday and a 1-0 victory at Loudoun United FC the following Saturday. For their individual efforts in the two matches - including a goal from each, defenders Stephen Turnbull and AJ Paterson earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors for Week 31, the league announced on Tuesday.

Turnbull made his mark against North Carolina FC, not only with his equalizer in second half stoppage time, but also by turning in a comprehensive defensive performance in just his second start at center back. The converted outside back was a rock in the back, winning all three of his tackles and completing 55 of his 60 passes as Legion FC held its opponents to just six total shots and a 0.49 expected goals metric.

The following match was Paterson's turn to shine in defense with the veteran leading the way with nine clearances as the Birmingham defense was unwavering despite constant pressure from Loudoun. The veteran Paterson connected on 24 of his passes on the afternoon, including a long ball over the top to forward Tyler Pasher that led to a foul in the box midway through the first half. Paterson then finished the job with a strong left-footed strike from the spot for his first goal of the season and second since joining Legion FC in 2024.

Tuesday's Team of the Week selection marks the first this season for Paterson and the second for Turnbull, joining his Week 17/18 honors. Other Three Sparks to get selected this season are Jake Rufe in Week 27, following Amir Daley, Sebastian Tregarthen and Samuel Shashoua in Week 26. Pasher, Ronaldo Damus and Danny Trejo were honored for Week 19, along with Matt Van Oekel in Week 17/18. Other selections include Pasher in Week 12, Damus in Week 6 and Kobe Hernandez-Foster in Week 3.

Miami FC forward Tobias Zarate was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball for Week 31 following his two-goal performance in a win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

Legion FC returns to action on Sunday October 19 for its final home match of the 2025 campaign when it welcomes Miami FC to Protective Stadium. Kickoff for the Fan Appreciation match is set for 4:00 p.m. CT and festivities include, face-painters, balloon artists, inflatables and more family fun. The first 1,000 fans to arrive through the stadium gates will also receive a free replica kit, courtesy of Pegasus Luxury Transport.







