Fueling the Green & Blue: Hartford Athletic Announces First-Ever Partnership with Paleovalley
Published on October 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
Hartford Athletic is excited to announce the first ever of its kind partnership with health food company Paleovalley. In addition to being our front of training kit sponsor, the family-owned company has played a crucial part in fueling this year's historic season by providing protein bars for the Boys in Green.
Paleovalley prides themselves on being a health food brand that provides truly nourishing foods, by being wholeheartedly committed to genuine, whole-food ingredients that support health as nature intended. Prioritizing quality over cost, the whole-foods company promises that their products are nutrient-dense, organic and free from unnecessary additives. Additionally, Paleovalley partners with farmers and producers who share their dedication to regenerative agriculture and ethical sourcing, ensuring that their products not only nourish your body but also support the health of the planet.
From protein powder to superfood bars to supplements, Paleovally has whatever you need to fuel your body.
