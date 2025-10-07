Score Big this Saturday with We Win, You Win Presented by Modern Chiropractic
Published on October 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
This Saturday, October 11 will be fans' last chance to get in on the We Win, You Win campaign presented by Modern Chiropractic. If Hartford Athletic wins, fans can present their ticket at Modern's Newington location for discounted services.
Modern Chiropractic provides a wide variety of services, including treatment for back or neck pain, disc herniation, sciatica and more. By using state of the art technology, Dr. Shane Smith and his staff work to both diagnose and treat many common illnesses. He is also capable of handling injuries associated with automobile and other types of accidents. Dr. Shane believes in treating the "whole" person, by aiming to find the cause of the illness or injury rather than just addressing the symptoms.
Additionally, Modern Chiropractic's services have been paramount in producing great results on the field this year, as Dr. Shane and his staff provide crucial care that helps keep our Boys in Green healthy and ready to fight for the USL Championship title.
Tickets for Saturday's match are available here. More information about Modern Chiropractic is available.
