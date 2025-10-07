Jojea Kwizera Called up to Rwanda National Team for October FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying Window

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that midfielder Jojea Kwizera has been called up to the Rwanda Football Federation Men's National team for the October window of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification games. Rwanda, who currently sit in fourth place in Group C of Confederation of African Football (CAF) World Cup Qualifying, will host first-place Benin at Stade Amohoro on Oct. 10 before traveling to Mbombela Stadium on Oct. 14 to conclude its group stage slate with a critical matchup vs. second-place South Africa. Kwizera receives his club-leading eighth international call-up as an active RIFC player and is the only player to receive a senior call-up in 2025.

After eight games played across two previous group stage windows, Rwanda (3W-3L-2T) is currently in fourth place in Group C with 11 points, behind third-place Nigeria based on the head-to-head tiebreaker. With all nine group winners automatically qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and just two games remaining, Rwanda's final group stage fixtures in October are critical, as The Wasps will face both of the top teams in Group C and are just three points removed from automatic qualification in a tight race.

Kwizera has played a crucial role in Rwanda's World Cup Qualifying journey over the last two seasons, quickly becoming a regular in the squad. Kwizera's most recent World Cup Qualifying action with The Wasps came during the September window, where he featured in both of Rwanda's games, including its massive 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe that kept its World Cup Qualification hopes alive. Earlier in the year on March 25, Kwizera scored the lone goal in Rwanda's 1-1 draw with Lesotho in the CAF World Cup Qualifying matchup to help Rwanda finish the window in second place. The goal was the second of his international career.

On November 18, 2024, the midfielder provided an assist in a stunning upset win over Nigeria during the qualification rounds of the 2024 African Cup of Nations. In June 2024, the 26-year-old scored the first goal of his international career in a 1-0 win over Lesotho, leading The Wasps to three crucial points.

Kwizera, who was called up to the Rwanda National Team four times in 2024 and four times in 2025, will miss Rhode Island FC's game vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Kwizera signed with Rhode Island FC on Jan. 4, 2024, and was instrumental in his first season in the Ocean State. The midfielder tallied three goals to finish third on the team, and added six assists in 30 appearances. Kwizera earned back-to-back selections to the USL Championship Team of the Week last July after impressive showings against Louisville City FC and El Paso Locomotive FC, and once again in October following a strong performance against San Antonio FC. This season, Kwizera has amassed more than 2,000 minutes in 29 appearances across all competitions and scored two goals, recently netting the game-winner in RIFC's 1-0 win at Miami FC on Sept. 19.

Before signing with Rhode Island FC, Kwizera spent the first two seasons of his professional career with Major League Soccer side CF Montréal, playing 407 minutes across 12 regular season appearances. Prior to his time in Montréal, Kwizera spent time playing at the collegiate level at both Utah State University Eastern and Utah Valley University.

