Pacius, Vancaeyezeele Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors
Published on October 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The USL Championship revealed the Team of the Week for Week 31 of the regular season on Tuesday, with Tampa Bay Rowdies Forward Woobens Pacius and Defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele both earning spots for their performances in the club's 4-0 win over Monterey Bay FC.
Midfielder Danny Crisostomo also earned recognition for his showing against Monterey Bay with a spot on the Team of the Week Bench. Crisostomo bagged his second goal of the regular season to double Tampa Bay's lead early in the second half.
This is first Team of the Week selection for Pacius, who now leads the Rowdies with 12 goals in the regular season and 15 across all competitions. The 25-year-old attacker netted two goals in Tampa Bay's decisive result over Monterey Bay to stay alive in the playoff hunt. The brace capped off an eventful week for Pacius. Earlier in the week, he earned his first international call-up as part of the Haitian National Team's squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches against Nicaragua on October 9 and Honduras on October 13.
Vancaeyezeele also earns his first Team of the Week spot of the campaign after recording the assist on Pacius' goal in the 35th minute to open the scoring against Monterey Bay. The veteran defender finished the night with a 92 percent pass completion rate, two tackles, and three clearances to help the Rowdies record their second shutout of the season.
The Rowdies have a chance to gain vital ground in the race for the playoffs this weekend as they travel to face Rhode Island FC, who sit four points ahead of the Rowdies for the final playoff spot. The match is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast locally on Tampa Bay 44 and available to stream on ESPN+.
Following Saturday's match, the Rowdies will close out the regular season with consecutive home matches at Al Lang Stadium against Hartford Athletic on October 18 and Detroit City FC on October 25.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 31
GK - Colin Shutler, Orange County SC
D - Stephen Turnbull, Birmingham Legion FC
D - Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Tampa Bay Rowdies
D - Josh Jones, Louisville City FC
M - Giordano Colli, FC Tulsa
M - Kevon Lambert, Louisville City FC
M - Jeciel Cedeno, Detroit City FC
M - Jamie Webber, FC Tulsa
F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC
F - Woobens Pacius, Tampa Bay Rowdies
F - Tobias Zaraté, Miami FC
Coach - Gastón Maddoni, Miami FC
Bench - Carlos Herrera (DET), AJ Paterson (BHM), Talen Maples (NM), Taylor Davila (LOU), Eric Calvillo (ELP), Danny Crisostomo (TBR), Dominik Wanner (SAC)
